SV softball: Laying the foundation for teams to come

"It's hard to transition sometimes, especially for the third year in a row," Cipriano said. "But since it's happened so many times, we've gotten better at adjusting."

This year, Tessa and her teammates will welcome in Ron Cipriano, Tessa's father and new head softball coach.

Cipriano is taking on a team that went 2-18 last year, but he and his coaching staff are ready to build something much more significant than a team with a winning record.

"I just want to build them up and help them feel more confident about what they're doing," Cipriano said. "As a coach, that's the ultimate goal. It's not just about being successful on the field, but also being successful off the field and beyond, throughout their life."

"We're really trying to focus on the ones that want to be here and making a positive and collaborative connection with everyone that we have right now," assistant coach Kayla Christopherson said. "We're just trying to build off of that, because that's all we can do."

So far, the new Spring Valley coaches and their two seniors are attempting to make indoor practices fun for their team by playing music during warm-ups, incorporating team bonding activities, and instilling confidence into the 2018 team that hasn't had much experience with winning games.

"Last year's season was an improvement from where we were the season before, but it wasn't ideal," Tessa said. "No one wants to go out on the season with two wins and losing in the first round of playoffs. But last year was a good building year, and I think this year will hopefully be the same, a good building year."

The Spring Valley team has yet to talk about what their specific goals are for this year's "building" season, but according to Tessa, she already knows her teammates want to produce more than two wins this season.

"We had two wins last year, and we want more," Tessa said. "Every single day I hear people so excited for our first game, because they just want to win and they want to play."

Tessa has one final season of playing softball, but wants to make sure that even when she and Stevens have graduated, young Spring Valley girls are still interested in coming out for the spring sport they've played throughout high school.

"I just think that there are a lot of lessons that you can learn, especially since we haven't been a winning team in a long time, I mean, not since I've been in high school," Tessa said. "I think that working up to the goal of being a winning team and being on that team is really valuable. Learning the lessons that you're not always going to win, you're not always going to be good, I think that's important for people to incorporate in their lives, because you're going to have to face challenges and you're not always going to be successful."

Cipriano described softball as a "failing sport," one where you fail more often than not offensively. "Once you come to grips with the fact that you're not always going to be successful most of the time, if you can improve your success, that's where you see the confidence start to build."

Remaining confident and accepting failure is still something that Tessa feels her team needs to build up, but said that she can feel that her current team is going to be better about staying positive.

"I just think it's a lot of like what coach says about staying positive and staying together," Tessa said. "He really preaches at practices that there are going to be times when we get down and we just have to pick each other back up. That's something we talk about daily."

Tessa is the first to admit that the recent April weather "kinda sucks" and that her team wants to get out on a field, but that they're doing their absolute best to listen to coach Cipriano's lessons of staying positive.

"We're just trying to do our best so that when we are out there, it'll be easier and we'll have improved," Tessa said.

But her team's on-field success isn't what will be the most memorable thing for Tessa, Stevens and coach Cipriano at the end of the 2018 season. It'll be her team and the memories it makes this year.

"Just the relationships and how we come together as a team; I think that's the most important thing," coach Cipriano said. "At the end of the season, just having that family is what has the most meaning. That's what you carry on after you leave here.

"That's what the whole program is about: trying to build softball up from the early stages," Cipriano said. "That way, we don't have seasons where we just have 13 girls, we can have a junior varsity schedule. That's the goal of the program, but it starts now."

The 2018 team is the foundation for future Spring Valley softball teams, and these players are ready to build a program that all can be proud of.

Said Cipriano: "If they choose to stay in this area (after graduation), get married, have kids, and their kids come up through the program, it's something that they'll be able to say, 'We built that.'"