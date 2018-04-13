But once her team got things rolling, the senior catcher said things went "pretty well."

To say the least.

The Ellsworth Panthers softball team (1-0) 15-runned the New Richmond Tigers in three innings to claim their first 2018 Middle Border Conference win on Thursday, April 12.

Sophomore Avery O'Neil received the win after pitching three perfect innings, allowing zero Tigers to get on base, and recording eight strikeouts.

Clarity Kummer got things going instantly for the Panthers' offense by singling in Ellsworth's first at bat of the year. She was 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Morgan went 2-for-2 at the plate with three runs scored, three RBIs and two doubles.

The Panthers racked up 10 hits on the night, including a Mackenzie Kummer home run hit to deep centerfield in the second inning. Mackenzie finished 2-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs and three runs scored.

Ellsworth had a commanding 7-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third, but head coach Kenzie Diercks wanted to see her team finish things off without a fourth inning.

"We made a goal after the second inning that we would not settle with 7-0 and decided we needed to finish this game," Dierks said, "so they went out and did just that in the bottom of the third."

The Panthers brought in the final eight runs of the game after the Tigers walked Ellsworth's first four batters and committed two errors, O'Neil singled and Morgan brought Kaitlyn Nugent and Brooke Minder in on a line drive to right field.

"These girls are ready to make a statement this season," Diercks told the Herald Friday morning, "and that means going back to practice tonight and getting better from a 15-0 shutout win, which comes from the same term we used last season: momentum."

The Panthers hope to bring their momentum into their next scheduled game against Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday, April 17.

Pepin/Alma 16, Spring Valley 0

The Eagles scored 11 runs in the first inning and delivered the visiting Cardinals their first loss in the bottom of the third.

Seniors Tessa Cipriano and Gabby Stevens each went 1-for-2 at the plate to contrive SV's two hits.

Head coach Ron Cipriano said Thursday's game was a "tough loss" but that he saw good efforts from his players.

"Our seniors did a really good job of doing what needed to be done for us today, moving around and getting on base," coach Cipriano said. "We have to start somewhere."

The Cardinals are scheduled to face the Boyceville Bulldogs on the road on Tuesday, April 17.