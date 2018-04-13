In her third year on the Cardinals' varsity team, Wescott repped a 15-8 record and a 1.90 ERA. She also struck out 122 batters, allowed just six walks, and was a force at the plate. She hit .493 with seven doubles and a home run.

With a resume like this, it's no wonder she's already grabbed statewide preseason attention.

Wescott was named to the Wisconsin Sports Network's Senior Pitcher Watch List on Tuesday, April 10 along with 58 other Wisconsin senior pitchers.

"Like any award or recognition, it feels great, but at the end of the day it's just preseason recognition and I need to live up to those expectations," Wescott said. "I'm happy that my hard work from last season has paid off, but this is a new season and I still need to put my work in."

Wescott plans to improve her pitching even more so this season, but her team's successes sit at the top of her goal sheet.

"I always put in as much effort as I can, not for myself, but for the team," Wescott said. "I would love more than anything to have the team come together and be greatly successful like I know we can.

"I have high hopes for my team, as always, and I will do my best to contribute in any way I can."

The pitcher watch list was created from a combination of coach input and nominations, returning all-conference lists and player evaluation, according to WSN, and will be trimmed down to five finalists during the playoffs.