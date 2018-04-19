And this time, Mother Nature followed suit.

Ellsworth (2-0) 15-runned Osceola (0-1) in one hour and 14 minutes, grabbing 15 hits in the quick three-inning game that was played in comfortable weather.

The Panthers didn't slump to the level of their lesser opponent, but know they'll have more challenging tests in the near future.

Ellsworth racked up five runs in the first inning off of a Chieftain error, doubles from Brianna Giese and Morgan Kummer, Mackenzie Kummer's second homer of the season and a Brooke Minder single.

Giese and Morgan Kummer were both 3-for-3 from the plate, and all Panther players who stepped up to bat connected for at least one hit.

When asked if she was surprised with how hard and accurately her team has been hitting the ball, Ellsworth's head coach Kenzie Diercks answered with, "No, not really, but we also haven't faced exceptional pitching yet."

Osceola's pitchers combined for nine errors and one strikeout.

"We're still hitting the ball very well, and I'm not surprised because we've put in the work," Diercks said. "But it's going to be more of a test when we face pitchers like Baldwin-Woodville tomorrow night."

The Panthers will host the B-W Blackhawks, their conference foes whom they shared a Middle Border title with in 2017, back at Brown Sport Field on Friday, April 20 at 5 p.m.

Diercks told the Herald B-W's pitcher Kayla Furrer places and spins the ball much more accurately than any of the four pitchers her team has seen so far.

"But this is probably the strongest lineup that we've had in a long time," Diercks said countering her comment about Furrer. "I think we'll continue to hit the ball well. Our first at-bats might be a little shaky, but we'll just have to adjust with what we know and what we've worked on."

Thursday night's win went to sophomore pitcher Avery O'Neil who recorded six strikeouts and allowed one run.

O'Neil, Ellsworth's sole pitcher, said she's ready to pitch to tougher batters in her team's Friday night game against B-W and the one to follow on Saturday against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.

And pitching back-to-back-to-back games doesn't faze her.

"If I have a pretty bad inning I just try to forget about it and go to hitting and just put my mind elsewhere," O'Neil said.

"She's mentally tough," Diercks said of O'Neil. "She's one of the toughest pitchers I've ever come across. It's like she's untouchable on that mound.

"We're pitching well right now and we just have to stay confident and keep rolling with that."