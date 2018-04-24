Snowy fields shouldn't be a concern for Plum City for the remainder of the season — fingers crossed — but putting together a winning season will be.

This year's senior class, the guinea pigs of Plum City's solo team that left its Elmwood/Plum City co-op in 2015, are determined to turn their program around while they still can. They've given the "we want to be a winning team" mantra before, but their limited time left with their cherished team makes their desire to be successful more urgent this season.

The Blue Devils have recorded 13 total wins since they parted ways with the Raiders, six of which came in 2017. The 2018 senior class has yet to win a playoff game in their high school careers, which will be a top priority in the final run with the Blue Devils.

If you ask Ellie Funk and Tayler Whipple, a playoff W is achievable for their team.

"I think we improved a lot last year from past years," Whipple said.

"Last year we had a lot of ups and downs," Funk said. "We played decent, but then we'd have one bad inning every game."

The two seniors believe they were able to drop their underdog status last year, but aren't completely satisfied with last year's results.

This year, they plan to use their extra year of experience to eliminate those "bad innings" that kept them from capitalizing on winnable games.

Funk and Whipple said they saw large improvements in their teams' fielding in 2017, but their main focus for the upcoming season will be their ability to connect at the plate.

Funk earned the status of a hitting expert her junior year after hitting eight home runs and recording a .452 batting average, but in softball, individual talents aren't enough to carry a team.

Funk's hitting skills must translate to the rest of her team.

The Blue Devils have been in the cage every day while restricted to indoor practices, which they hope will be apparent when their first game of the season finally arrives.

However, Funk, Whipple and head coach Sara Wynveen know batting in the cage is a lot different from stepping up to the plate in a high-intensity game.

"We notice that in practice they can hit beautiful because they're relaxed, they're not worried about getting out, they're just hitting the ball," Wynveen said, "and we've got to figure out how to get that out on the field."

That's where the senior leadership will be utilized.

"A lot of that is within yourself. Everyone has to find that confidence, but as a team we can help each other out," Funk said.

The class of 2018 knows what it's like to be nervous underclassmen playing on a varsity field, and they're determined to help ease their rookie teammates' first varsity experiences while they still have a chance to impact Plum City softball.

"Starting as freshmen, we didn't really know what we were doing," Whipple said.

"Literally," Wynveen added.

"But as the years have gone by, you can see how much we've improved as a team," Whipple said.

"These seniors were very timid four years ago, and now it's just really fun to see how much they've grown," Wynveen said. "I know that's cliche to say, but it's really just been night and day for them."

Funk and Whipple's plan is to watch the improvements of their entire team come to fruition this season while completely banishing the idea of Plum City being a softball underdog.

That plan has been attempted and failed at in the past, but never by such an experienced, driven Plum City senior class.