Prep softball: Cardinals begin season with 7-1 win

The wait was worth it for the Cardinals who delivered the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Red Hawks a 7-1 loss in Saturday's non-conference game in Hager City.

Prescott was led by Mackenzie Carey, who was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, one RBI and a run. Carey, Kaelyn Lewis, Kaili Wescott, Haley and Hope Miner each recorded two hits against G-E-T.

In total, the Cardinals recorded 13 hits and three strikeouts.

Prescott made no errors their first time out on the field in the 2018 season.

Wescott pitched all seven innings of her team's season opener, which she received the win for, and allowed four hits, one run and struck out 10 batters.