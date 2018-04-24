Rowan Rupakus, Hannah Feuker, Taylin Delong, Bailey Ginsbach and Kendra Kern all had hits for the Raiders in their conference win.

A single from Feuker gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Feuker herself scored on a fielding error by the Eagles in the third, and Delong and Kern scored the third and fourth Elmwood runs in the top of the seventh to give the Raiders the edge they needed to claim their first win.

Anna Blanford pitched all seven innings for the Raiders. She gave up five hits, three runs, and recorded five strikeouts.

Erin Seifert took the mound for the Eagles and recorded three strikeouts while allowing five hits and four runs.

Emma Brecka was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Eagles.

The Raiders committed five errors to Pepin/Alma's one.

Plum City 9, Mondovi 8

The Dunn-St. Croix matchup between the Blue Devils and Buffaloes went into extra innings, but it was Plum City who came out on top after the eighth.

Tayler Whipple led the Blue Devils at the plate with four hits — three singles and a double — and three runs.

In the field, Ellie Funk led her team with 14 putouts, which included two caught stealing.

Morgan Duden recorded 13 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.75 in Plum City's first game of the season.