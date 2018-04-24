Some fans said it felt like a state championship game. Others said it's still early in the season. But all fans would agree Tuesday night was a game that put those who say softball is a boring sport to shame.

The two evenly-matched teams were tied 7-7 heading into the final inning of play. The Cardinals were able to hold off the Panthers in the top of the seventh, and eventually claim a 8-7 victory over their conference foes.

Katelyn Miller hit a line-drive single to begin her team's seventh-inning push, and pitcher Kaili Wescott followed Miller's lead by producing an identical hit. With runners on first and second and no outs, the Panthers decided to walk Shelby Murphy.

Haley Miner stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and all eyes on her.

"It was crazy," Miner said. "When they walked Shelby, I won't lie, my heart dropped."

When faced with a full count, Miner turned to her head coach Matt Smith, smiled and said, "This is perfect. This is it."

Miner connected for a hard-hit grounder that was enough to bring Miller in for the winning run.

"Once I stepped in the box, I knew what I had to do, and all I could think about was all the hard work I've put in outside of the season for that moment," Miner said.

But as the score shows, the Cardinals' win wasn't handed to them on a silver platter.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second, Prescott was faced with a seemingly never-ending half inning where Ellsworth batted through their lineup.

Ellsworth's Claire Kummer and Brianna Giese made their way on base before Morgan Kummer blasted a dinger out of center field, taking a 3-2 lead for the Panthers.

Ellsworth's plate success wasn't over yet.

The Panthers hitting and tactical base running gave the Cardinals difficulty, which they wouldn't have been able to recover from in the 2017 season.

Smith huddled up his players at the mound during the third and said, "Hey, you know what? Winning teams don't collapse when they make errors. Get it together; you guys know what you're doing," according to Miller.

"Smith told me at the beginning of the season, 'You need to keep your head up and think about the bigger picture for the team,'" Miller said, "so when I came off the bench and was a little upset, Smith said to me, 'Hey, what are you going to do? And I said, 'We're going to bat.'"

The Panthers led 5-2 heading into the bottom of the third, but the Cardinals were ready to make the most of the four-and-a-half innings they had left to play.

Ellsworth extended its lead to 6-2 on another Prescott fielding error in the top of the fourth, but the Cardinals responded in the fifth with a Kaelyn Lewis home run, a Sydney Matzek line drive, a Miller double, a Haley Miner single and a Hope Miner RBI to take a 7-6 lead.

Morgan Kummer brought Claire Kummer in on a grounder to center field to tie things up in the top of the sixth, but it wasn't enough to outlast the Cardinals who came through when the going got tough against their undefeated rivals.

"This game proves that we have improved so much from last year," Haley Miner said. "Last year we would have collapsed and would have had attitude issues, but tonight we were so strong and we never gave up."

Full stats and comments from Prescott and Ellsworth's head coaches will be available on Wednesday, April 25.