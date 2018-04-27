The Raiders threw out Mondovi's first three batters in the top of the seventh inning, but the Buffaloes also managed a three up, three down effort in the bottom of the seventh to secure their Dunn-St. Croix Conference win.

The Raiders took a 2-1 lead after the first inning after a one-run single from Hannah Feuker and a Kendra Kern RBI.

Elmwood racked up three more runs in the second, but gave up a five-run third inning to the Buffaloes who recorded four singles in the inning, and the Raiders failed to take the lead for the remainder of the game.

Kali Brathol was Elmwood's top batter against the Buffaloes. Brathol was 3-for-4 at the plate with a single, a double, a triple, one RBI and three runs scored.

Paige Platter was Mondovi's winning pitcher. Platter pitched all seven innings, recorded five strikeouts, allowed 11 hits, and gave up eight runs.

Anna Blanford took the mound for Elmwood once again and recorded five strikeouts, walked two batters, and gave up 13 hits and nine runs.

Elmwood heads into their final game of the week at Elk Mound with a 1-2 record.

"We're still working out the bugs," Elmwood's head coach Becky Baier said after her team's loss. "We're switching players around in the field and having them try out different positions. But I think their confidence is good.

"They know it's early in the year yet and we're still working things out to find out what's best for the team."

The Raiders, like many high school teams in the area, had four scheduled games in their first week of competition.

According to Baier, "We're ready to play."

The Raiders will face the Mounders at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 27 in Elk Mound.