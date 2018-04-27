The Blue Devils were pleased with their pre-prom win, but the Cardinals were disappointed to have another game decided before all seven innings were played.

The Cardinals struggled to put the ball over the plate in the opening inning and walked in seven runs, digging themselves a deep hole that they wouldn't be able to climb out of.

Gabby Stevens replaced Kristine Miller at the mound after Miller walked Plum City's first two batters to start the second. The Blue Devils managed two runs off of Stevens before the inning was over, but the Cardinals showed a sign of life at the plate in the top of the third once they were down 9-0.

Kate Franzen sent the ball to center field on a line drive after Brenna Schreiber was walked to start the third, and Stevens got on base after being hit by a pitch. However, Plum City's fielding retired the Cardinals before they could utilize their loaded bases to get on the board.

Plum City's final run came when Ellie Funk connected on a hard-hit double that was sent deep to left field, sending Maddie Schellhas home for the Blue Devils' 13th run.

Stevens was able to create a hit in the top of the fifth, but it wasn't enough for the game to outlive the 10-run rule.

Spring Valley lost 20-0 to Elk Mound on Thursday, was defeated 31-9 by Mondovi on Tuesday, and dropped their first game of the season by a 16-0 deficit to Pepin/Alma on Monday.

"The girls are giving it their best shot," Spring Valley's head coach Ron Cipriano said. "We're going to make a few mistakes here and there, but we keep working and it seems like we're figuring out a few things positionally. But the girls have stayed positive."

Cipriano mentioned the effort of both Stevens and catcher Quinn Anderson. Anderson picked off Plum City's third-base runner in the bottom of the first to get out of the seven-run inning, a skill she's exploited this season.

"She's pretty solid back there," Cipriano said of Anderson. "I feel good about my fielders and where I have them. (Anderson) is definitely one of them who does a very good job."

As for Stevens, though she gave up six runs, Cipriano said she did just what her team asked of her. "We're just asking all of our pitchers to throw some strikes, we're not going to power it past hitters, but throw it in strike so they can put it in play and we can make the plays," Cipriano said. "That's what I needed her to do, and that's what she did."

The Blue Devils were coming off of a 12-2 loss to the Pepin/Alma Eagles, a game that Funk said they played "dead" in.

"We didn't have any drive, it seemed like," Plum City's head coach Sara Wynveen said about her team's prior game against the Eagles. "We were just stuck in the mud.

"It just went downhill," Funk said.

Senior Tayler Whipple said that wasn't the case against the Cardinals.

"I think we were ready for (the game)," Whipple said. "We knew that this was a winnable game, and we wanted it."

"We didn't go into the game thinking, 'Oh, we're going to win this,'" Funk added. "We still had to make hits and not have errors in the field."

Funk and Whipple said the key to success for their team is to start off strong, which they were unable to do against Pepin/Alma.

Friday night's early 7-0 lead was ideal for the Blue Devils, but next time, they want to create their large lead off of hits, not walks.

With the win, the Blue Devils improve to 2-2, while the Cardinals drop to 0-3.