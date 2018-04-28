Prescott defeated Amery 4-1 on Thursday, April 26, then stole a 15-0 game from Somerset the following night.

Katelyn Miller was Prescott's leading batter against the Spartans. The senior shortstop was 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs, two doubles and two runs scored. Mackenzie also recorded three hits for the Cardinals in Friday night's win.

Kaili Wescott recorded her sixth win of the season in five innings, surrendering zero hits or runs in her shutout performance.

The 6-0 Cardinals' next test will come on Tuesday, May 1 when they travel to New Richmond to face the Tigers.

The Ellsworth Panthers re-established their winning streak on Thursday, April 26 by defeating Saint Croix Central 10-0, and lengthened their streak on Friday by taking down Amery 15-2.

The Panthers host Somerset on Tuesday, May 1.

Elk Mound 15, Elmwood 3

Elk Mound's nine-run fourth inning settled their meeting with the Elmwood Raiders on Friday, April 27.

Allison Lindquist recorded five RBIs against the Raiders as Elk Mound's leading batter.

Alyssa Hanson opened up the game's scoring in the first inning when she doubled and brought Kali Brathol home.

Raya Carson led the Raiders at the plate by going 2-for-2 with two singles and an RBI.

Clare Hallum was Elk Mound's winning pitcher after she allowed seven hits, three runs, and struck out five batters.

Anna Blanford recorded one strikeout and gave up 15 runs and 12 hits against the Mounders.

The Raiders are now 1-3 and will return to action on Tuesday, May 1 when they host the Spring Valley Cardinals for a double-header.