The Hilltoppers (4-4) took down the Blue Devils (2-4) 10-0 in five innings in the first game of the Dunn-St. Croix double-header, then tallied up nine more runs in the three-inning second game to send Plum City home with a 19-0 loss.

Bekah Henn, Jessica Martin and Tayler Whipple were responsible for Plum City's three hits in the first game, while Whipple was the only Blue Devil to record a hit in the second game of the night.

Morgan Duden gave up 11 hits and 10 runs in Game 1, and allowed 16 runs and 10 hits in the following game.

Mikinzi Ingli pitched one inning for the Blue Devils in Game 2 and surrendered three runs and two hits.

The Blue Devils will get a chance to redeem themselves on Tuesday, May 1 when they host the Durand Panthers (1-3).