The Cardinals connected on four hits against the Raiders in Game 1. Maddie Mattys, Brenna Schreiber, Lydia Wittmer and Kristine Miller each had one hit in the first game of the night.

Mattys was 2-for-2 against the Raiders in Game 2 with one RBI and one run scored. Elsa DeCourt brought in two runs for the Cardinals in the first inning of Game 2.

Anna Blanford pitched both games of the double-header for the Raiders. The freshman pitcher recorded zero runs on one hit and struck out eight batters in Game 1. Blanford grabbed four strikeouts in Game 2 and allowed three runs on five hits.

Tessa Cipriano took the loss of Game 1 after pitching four-and-two-thirds innings in which she allowed six runs on four hits. Miller and Schreiber shared their time at the mound in Game 2.

The Raiders are now 2-3 overall and 2-1 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play. They head to Plum City for their second double-header of the week on Thursday, May 3.

The Cardinals are now 0-6 and will host Pepin/Alma on Thursday.

Prescott 16, New Richmond 1

The undefeated Cardinals defeated the New Richmond Tigers in a 15-run Tuesday night game.

The Cardinals (7-0) are now the No. 5-ranked Division 3 team in the state.

Prescott will host Osceola on Thursday, May 1 at Malone Intermediate School Field.

Ellsworth 10, Somerset 0

Avery O'Neil pitched a five-inning no-hitter against the Somerset Spartans on Tuesday, May 1 in the Panthers' seventh win of the season.

O'Neil recorded eight strikeouts during her five innings on the mound.

Four Panther batters connected for two hits against Somerset's pitcher. Morgan and Mackenzie Kummer were 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Brianna Giese was also 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI, and Autumn Earney was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.

The Panthers (7-1) were also flawless in the field with zero errors.

Ellsworth's three-game winning streak will be tested on Thursday, May 3 when the team travels to Baldwin-Woodville High School to take on the Blackhawks.

Durand 5, Plum City 2

The Blue Devils dropped their third game of the week after giving up eight hits to the Panthers on Tuesday night while claiming no hits of their own.

With the loss, Plum City drops to 2-5. The Blue Devils will host the Elmwood Raiders on Thursday, May 3 for their second double-header of the week.