Prep softball: Raiders use momentum to sweep the Blue Devils

The Raiders started Game 2 by taking an early 3-0 lead after Kali Brathol tagged up on an Alyssa Hanson line drive that was caught and Hannah Feuker blasted a two-run home run over the left field fence for her second homer of the week.

Elmwood extended its lead to eight in the top of the third with RBIs from Taylin Delong, Raya Christenson and Rowan Rupakus.

After a challenging third inning, the Blue Devils replaced Morgan Duden with Mikinzie Ingli at the mound. At the plate, the Blue Devils managed one run in the bottom of the third when Jessica Martin brought Ingli home, but three runners were left stranded on base.

Though down by a ten-plus deficit in the fourth inning, the Blue Devils continued to put forth a top-notch effort. When faced with Elmwood bases loaded, Tayler Whipple grabbed a Feuker grounder in athletic fashion, which allowed Miller to pick off the runner at third. Ellie Funk matched Whipple's athleticism with a diving catch in the top of the fifth to get her team out of a five-run inning from the Raiders.

Despite the effort from their seniors, the Blue Devils dropped Game 2 18-3 and are now 2-7 overall. The Raiders advanced to 5-3 with two wins over their conference foes.

Full stats will be available on Friday, May 4.