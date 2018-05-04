Prep softball: Prescott's record remains untarnished

Kaili Wescott and Sydney Matzek shared the mound in the first game of the night. Wescott recorded three strikeouts and allowed one run on four hits in four innings. Matzek came in for one inning, struck out one batter and allowed one hit.

Wescott pitched all five innings of Game 2 and held Osceola scoreless while giving up five hits in her team's 6-0 win.

Matzek and Hope Miner each recorded two hits in the final game of the night as Prescott's top batters. Matzek recorded a double and three RBIs in Game 2, while Miner scored one run.

The Cardinals are now 9-0 and will continue play on Saturday, May 5 at the Cochrane-Fountain City tournament.

Baldwin-Woodville 6, Ellsworth 5

The Panthers outhit B-W on Thursday night, but were taken down by a single from Kayla Furrer in the sixth inning that put the Blackhawks on top late in the Middle Border Conference game.

Furrer's single brought in two B-W runs in the sixth, which gave her team a 5-3 edge over the Panthers.

Ellsworth responded in the top of the seventh with a Morgan Kummer triple, an RBI and a run scored from Mackenzie Kummer, along with a one-run Avery O'Neil double to tie the score up once again.

B-W sealed the game's fate in their final frame by scoring on an Ellsworth error. The Panthers made three errors in the field to B-W's one.

O'Neil took the loss after allowing six runs on 11 hits and striking out five batters.

Furrer gave up 12 hits and recorded four strikeouts.

Autumn Earney was 3-for-4 at the plate for the Panthers and scored one run.

The Panthers drop to 7-2 overall but will have a chance to regroup on Friday, May 4 in their 5 p.m. double-header against Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Ellsworth Middle School.

Pepin/Alma 26, Spring Valley 3

Though the final score says otherwise, the Spring Valley Cardinals made some small achievements in their 23-point loss to the Pepin/Alma Eagles on Thursday, May 3.

The Cardinals (0-7) claimed their first lead of the season in the only game they've played out to seven innings despite being down two starters.

Tessa Cipriano recorded two of Spring Valley's six hits of the night, including a fourth-inning double.

Quinn Anderson and Karli Thorsen recorded the Cardinals' two RBIs against the Eagles, and Anna Maute and Cipriano both stole a base in Thursday night's game.

Gabby Stevens pitched the first six innings of the game and gave up 14 runs on 10 hits. Kristine Miller came in for the final inning of the game and allowed 12 runs on one hit and six walks.

Spring Valley's head coach Ron Cipriano said that his team was in the game until the final inning.

"I'm really proud of the girls," Cipriano said. "Gabby Stevens did a great job on the mound through six innings." The Cardinals travel to Colfax on Friday, May 4 to challenge the 3-6 Vikings.