The Panthers put together seven runs in their final three frames, but their comeback was put to rest when Blanford struck out their final batter.

Blanford recorded seven strikeouts and allowed eight runs on seven hits in seven innings.

Feuker and Rowan Rupakus both recorded two hits for the Raiders in their conference win.

Durand's Reice Prissel allowed nine runs on six hits in five innings. Katelyn Schlosser gave up one hit to the Raiders in her two innings on the mound.

The Raiders have now won twice as many games as they did during the entire 2017 season. They'll take a shot at Glenwood City on Tuesday, May 8 in Elmwood.

Prescott continues to flourish in weekend tournament

The Cardinals picked up two more wins on Saturday, May 5 to add to their perfect 2018 season.

Prescott (11-0) defeated Durand 12-0 in their first game of the Cochrane-Fountain City tournament, then proceeded to take down the host team 11-0 to complete the day.

Cochrane-Fountain City was the No. 4-ranked Division 4 team prior to Saturday's tournament.

The Cardinals racked up 15 hits against Durand, four of which came from Mackenzie Carey.

Kaili Wescott struck out five Panther batters and allowed one hit in three innings. Sydney Matzek took the mound for two innings and recorded four strikeouts.

Katelyn Miller was 3-for-3 at the plate against the Pirates with two RBIs.

Wescott hit her first homer of the year and earned her 11th win with another shutout performance in Game 2.

The undefeated Cardinals will host Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday, May 8.

Colfax 17, Spring Valley 2

The Cardinals were unable to put up a hit against Colfax's Anna Geisler on Friday night and picked up their eighth loss of the season on the Vikings' home field.

Spring Valley's two runs came in the top of the third when Tessa Cipriano reached on an error by Colfax's third base player, which allowed Gabby Stevens and Kristine Miller to score.

Cipriano took the loss for Spring Valley after giving up 15 runs on six hits.

The Cardinals will host the Boyceville Bulldogs on Tuesday, May 8.

Ellsworth drops two to the Cougars

The Panthers hosted the Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Friday, May 4 and picked up their second and third losses of the week.

Ellsworth claimed an early 5-2 lead in Game 1, but allowed the game to go to extra innings and ultimately lost in the eighth after the Cougars reached on a Panther error to score the winning run.

Clairity Kummer, Morgan Kummer, Avery O'Neil and Holly Carlson all recorded two hits in their 6-5 loss.

O'Neil struck out 10 batters in Game 1 but allowed six runs on 11 hits.

Z-M's Lyndsey Quam struck out eight Ellsworth batters and gave up 10 hits.

The Panthers put up the first run of Game 2, but it would be their final point of the night.

The Cougars went on to win 6-1 in the five-inning game.

Brooke Minder was 2-for-2 at the plate in Game 2 to lead the Panthers.

Kyra Johnson took the mound for Ellsworth in Game 2 and allowed six runs on six hits in five innings. Johnson also recorded four strikeouts.

The Panthers are now 7-4 on the year and will travel to New Richmond on Tuesday, May 8.