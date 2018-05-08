Softball: Panthers get back on track with 15-run win

The Panthers (8-3, 6-2) didn't waste any time in getting back to being the hard-hitting team their fans know them as in their 17-2 Tuesday night win.

Ellsworth drove in nine runs in the top of the first inning with hits from Mackenzie Kummer, Avery O'Neil, Kaitlyn Nugent and Claire Kummer. The Panthers were helped out by five New Richmond (1-9, 1-7) first-inning errors, but their offense was highlighted by Nugent's hit, a three-run homer.

Ellsworth gave up two runs to the Tigers in the bottom of the first but managed to extend its lead to 13 in the second with RBIs from Autumn Earney, Holly Carlson and Claire Kummer.

Claire Kummer, Mackenzie Kummer, O'Neil, Nugent and Carlson all recorded two hits against the Tigers.

O'Neil pitched all four innings of the game for the Panthers, gave up two runs on four hits, and recorded six strikeouts in her eighth win of the season.

The Panthers will be in Osceola on Thursday, May 10 for their 5 p.m. game against the Chieftains.

Glenwood City 5, Elmwood 0

Elmwood's five-game winning streak came to a halt on Tuesday, May 8 when the Raiders were taken down 5-0 by the Glenwood City Hilltoppers.

The Raiders (6-4, 4-2) recorded three hits on the night, two of which came from Alyssa Hanson singles. Kendra Kern claimed the Raiders' third hit with a second-inning double.

Anna Blanford gave up five runs on 11 hits and struck out six batters while in the circle.

Glenwood City's Maggie Wallin earned the win after she struck out four Elmwood batters and didn't allow a single run on three hits.

The Raiders head to Boyceville on Thursday, May 10 for their second game of the week.