The Cardinals only sit behind the Poynette Pumas (16-1) who repped a 13-1 record coming into the first full week of May.

The Cardinals head to Ellsworth on Friday, May 11 for their second matchup with the Panthers this season. Prescott stole the two teams' first meeting after coming back from a 6-2 deficit. The rivalry game is set to begin at 5 p.m. at the Ellsworth Middle School Field.

Ellsworth 7, Osceola 1

Hitting two home runs in a season would be quite an accomplishment for many high school softball players.

Morgan Kummer achieved that accomplishment in one game.

Ellsworth's senior catcher recorded two homers, a single and a triple in her team's 7-1 win against Osceola on Thursday, May 10.

The Panthers recorded 11 hits in all, two of which came from pitcher Avery O'Neil.

O'Neil was also a success in the circle where she surrendered two hits and one earned run and struck out nine Osceola batters.

The Panthers improve to 9-3 with Thursday night's win and will host the Prescott Cardinals on Friday, May 11 at 5 p.m.

Durand 15, Spring Valley 4

The Cardinals outhit their Dunn-St. Croix opponents 7-6, but were unable to contain the Panthers' 15-run offensive performance in Game 1 of Thursday night's double-header.

Spring Valley held onto a 2-0 lead for two innings then extended its lead to 4-0 in the top of the third before allowing six Durand runs in the bottom of the frame.

Maddie Matthys and Brenna Schreiber each converted two hits for the Cardinals to lead their team at the plate. Schreiber also recorded two RBIs for Spring Valley.

Tessa Cipriano pitched three innings of the five-inning game and gave up 13 runs on five hits. Cipriano walked eight batters and struck out three.

Reice Prissel was the game's winning pitcher with four allowed runs on seven hits and three strikeouts.

Durand 20, Spring Valley 5

The Cardinals were held to five hits and made nine errors in the second game of their double-header with the Panthers.

Durand only committed one error in Game 2.

Schreiber pitched for four innings of the five-inning game and allowed 11 runs on six hits. She was relieved by Kate Franzen who recorded one of Spring Valley's five Game 2 hits.

The Cardinals are now 0-11 as they near the end of their fourth week of the 2018 season. They'll wrap up the week by hosting the Colfax Vikings on Friday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m.

Boyceville 2, Elmwood 1

Two late runs for the Bulldogs settled Thursday night's game against the Raiders who took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on a one-run single from Kendra Kern.

The Bulldogs tied things up in the fifth with two doubles, and by scoring on a fielder's choice in the final frame of the game.

Kali Brathol continued her strong hitting with a 4-for-4 performance at the plate, and was responsible for half of Elmwood's hits.

Anna Blanford pitched the entire game for the Raiders and allowed two runs on seven hits.

The Raiders head into their Friday night game against the Durand Panthers with a 6-5 overall record and a 4-3 Dunn-St. Croix Conference showing.