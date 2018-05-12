The Cardinals (14-0, 6-0) proved just how talented they are on Friday, May 11 when they 10-runned the Ellsworth Panthers (9-4, 8-2) in six innings. Though the Cardinals have shown just how capable they are throughout the season, their 17-4 win over the Panthers was surprising to some. Even to All-State pitcher Kaili Wescott.

Wescott told the Herald she and her teammates were not expecting to 10-run the Division 2 Panthers who have received honorable mention state recognition of their own. What Wescott did expect was her team's ability to bounce back even after facing a 3-0 early deficit.

"We always just say, 'Go out there and have fun, and whatever happens happens,'" Wescott said. "We all just try to stay up and stay positive, and when we're down we just try to rally back.

"And it's been working so far."

The Panthers took the lead in the first inning with a two-run home run from senior Morgan Kummer — her third home run of the week — then extended their lead to three in the second inning with a sacrifice fly from Grace Hallock, which brought Brooke Minder home.

Yet, the Cardinals stayed adamant to their game plan.

The Cardinals managed to get on the board in the top of the third when freshman Bella Lenz doubled then stole third and home on an Ellsworth error, but gave another run to the Panthers in the following frame on one of their own mistakes.

Prescott head coach Matt Smith told his team to "wake up" after the third inning, and did they ever.

The Cardinals responded with a six-run inning, which included a single from Haley Miner, another Lenz double, and a three-run Mackenzie Carey dinger. Miner finished 3-for-4 in Thursday's game with six RBIs and three runs scored, Lenz was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, and Carey finished 2-for-5 with six RBIs and one run scored of her own.

Carey also said she didn't predict the 10-run finish from her team, but said her team's ability to focus in the field helped her and her teammates perform at the plate, too.

The Panthers committed their third error of the night in the same frame and seemed rattled by Prescott's ability to hit through the order.

A Miner three-run homer in the top of the fifth didn't help the Panthers' confidence any, either. Carey struck again with a two-run double, which gave the Cardinals a 12-4 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth. The Panthers got looks from Brianna Giese and Morgan Kummer, who finished 3-for-3 at the plate as Ellsworth's top batters of the night, in their next trip to the plate, but they weren't able to convert their singles into runs before the Cardinals went off with five more runs in the sixth inning.

Ellsworth committed two more uncharacteristic errors in the sixth, and the Cardinals refused to settle with complacency by taking full advantage of the sloppy play. Prescott scored runs on both errors and used Miner's second home run of the night and a Carey sacrifice fly to set the final score at 17-4.

"Last year we got complacent because we didn't have big goals like we do this year," Carey said. "We know we have the talent to get far in the tournament. That's what we want to do, so we're going to stay focused and put our heads down every day."

"We had some hiccups early but to respond the way we did was kind of similar to the first time we played Ellsworth," Smith said. "We executed when we needed to and we stayed the course. We talk about team victories, staying positive when facing adversity and just playing and having fun."

Playing with heart has been Prescott's season mantra, and Smith said it's been fun to see his players stick to their season-long game plan.

"They're a good team," Ellsworth head coach Kenzie Diercks said of Prescott. "I don't think they always get the credit they deserve, but they have a lot of heart and that'll get them a long way."

"We've got a lot of ball left, but the main thing is just having fun," Smith said. "I'm just very proud of them. We're playing good ball and we're having a good time, so let's see how it bounces for us, hopefully in our direction."

Wescott pitched all six innings for the Cardinals, recorded two strikeouts, and allowed two earned runs on seven Ellsworth hits.

The senior pitcher said she did not expect to be 14-0 at this point in the season.

"Coming into the season, we were just focused on trying to change our mindset and focusing on that more than anything," Wescott said. "Whatever came with it, came with it. This is awesome, but we definitely weren't expecting this."

Like the Cardinals, Diercks said her Panthers team was not expecting Thursday's outcome.

"We're disappointed," Diercks said. "We just had an off night. One error led to another and nothing was clicking for us, and you can't let that happen against a team like Prescott who's going to take advantage and hit the ball hard."

Avery O'Neil started in the circle for Ellsworth, struck out seven batters, and was relieved by Kyra Johnson in the sixth inning after giving up nine earned runs on 12 hits. Johnson struck out two Prescott batters in her one inning pitched.

Ellsworth committed five errors to Prescott's two, and though they fell to the Cardinals by 13 runs Thursday night compared to their first 8-7 meeting, Morgan Kummer, Emma Swanson and Mackenzie Kummer do not feel their team has regressed since April 24.

"I think when people look at both of our games against Prescott this year, saying we've regressed is an easy conclusion to come to," Morgan Kummer said. "Prescott always brings a good game, and unfortunately for us, they take advantage of our errors."

"I definitely do not think we've regressed," Swanson agreed. "Prescott obviously hit the ball well and we made errors, but those things are going to happen and we have to be able to counteract those things with energy and stay hungry for our end goal."

"We're going to be ready," Diercks said. "We just need to relax and remember that we like softball and that we can have fun with it. After a loss like this, I think the girls are going to learn a lot and just work harder on Monday."

Diercks' predictions align with those of her players.

"As a team, we are all on the same page as far as moving forward and not dwelling on this game goes," Mackenzie Kummer said. "We all know the level we're capable of playing at, and we don't plan on letting this one off night define the rest of our season."

The Panthers return to play on Tuesday, May 15 when they travel to Hammond to take on the St. Croix Central Panthers.

Prescott heads to Altoona on Saturday, May 12 and will face Elk Mound (8-1) at 12:30 p.m. before playing the host Railroaders (11-5) at 2 p.m.