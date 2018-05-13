Softball: Raiders' five-game week concludes with 2-3 record

Glenwood City 5, Elmwood 0

Elmwood's five-game winning streak came to a halt on Tuesday, May 8 when the Raiders were taken down 5-0 by the Glenwood City Hilltoppers.

The Raiders (6-4, 4-2) recorded three hits on the night, two of which came from Alyssa Hanson singles. Kendra Kern claimed the Raiders' third hit with a second-inning double.

Anna Blanford gave up five runs on 11 hits and struck out six batters while in the circle.

Glenwood City's Maggie Wallin earned the win after she struck out four Elmwood batters and didn't allow a single run on three hits.

Boyceville 2, Elmwood 1

Two late runs for the Bulldogs settled their Thursday, May 10 game against the Raiders who took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on a one-run single from Kern.

The Bulldogs tied things up in the fifth with two doubles, and by scoring on a fielder's choice in the final frame of the game.

Kali Brathol continued her strong hitting with a 4-for-4 performance at the plate, and was responsible for half of Elmwood's hits.

Blanford pitched the entire game for the Raiders and allowed two runs on seven hits.

Elmwood 5, Durand 4

The Raiders came back from a 4-1 margin in the fifth and sixth innings with RBIs from Hanson Hannah Feuker, Raya Carson and Brathol. Brathol brought in the go-ahead run on a single.

Hanson was 2-for-2 in the game with one run scored and one RBI. Kern also recorded two hits in the game.

Blanford allowed one earned run on five hits and recorded four strikeouts against the Panthers.

Durand's Katelyn Schlosser gave up six hits and five earned runs in the circle and only struck out one Elmwood batter.

Elmwood 7, Clear Lake 5

Elmwood's second and final win of the week came in their first game of their Saturday, May 12 three-team tournament.

Brathol was 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Raiders. The junior also recorded three of her team's seven RBIs.

Blanford gave up 11 hits against the Warriors but held her opponents to four earned runs. The freshman pitcher also struck out five Clear Lake batters.

Black River Falls 13, Elmwood 8

The Raiders' five-game week concluded with a loss to the 3-18 Tigers after the visiting team managed 15 hits in the final game of the tournament.

Elmwood put up nine hits of its own, two of which came from Hanson.

Blanford was in the circle once again and allowed six earned runs on 11 hits.