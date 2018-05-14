The 0-12 Cardinals hosted the Boyceville Bulldogs on Tuesday, May 8, to begin their four-game week and were defeated 27-14, but rallied back from a 13-0 deficit with an eight-run fourth inning to avoid being 15-runned.

"The team has realized that there is always a chance for a big inning as long as we keep working on doing things the right way," Spring Valley's head coach Ron Cipriano said. "They understand that we can have a lot to take away and build on from every game."

The Cardinals used four doubles in the fourth inning to ignite one of their best hitting performances of the season. Quinn Anderson, Gabby Stevens, Kristine Miller and Tessa Cipriano all doubled in the bottom of the fourth, while Maddie Matthys racked up an RBI for her team.

Spring Valley held the Bulldogs scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings, but were crushed by their opponent's 14 runs in the final two frames of the game.

Despite the 13-run deficit, the Cardinals' 16 hits were just shy of matching the Bulldogs' 17.

Kate Franzen and Quinn Anderson both recorded four hits for the Cardinals on Tuesday night. Franzen was 4-for-5 with two runs scored, and Anderson was 4-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored.

"We worked with both Quinn and Kate yesterday, tweaking their swings a little and the results were immediately seen and showed tonight," Cipriano said. "They both hit the ball hard tonight and that was infectious for the rest of the team."

As far as his team's pitching, Cipriano has just emphasized finding the strike zone and allowing opponents to connect at the plate so his fielders can make plays.

Gabby Stevens was in the circle for the Cardinals on Tuesday night and followed her coach's orders. Stevens allowed 20 earned runs on 17 hits. Nine of her 16 walks came in the sixth and seventh innings when the rain seemed to affect both team's pitchers.

"Gabby Stevens has done a great job of pitching for us," Cipriano said. "She has really stepped up as a senior and I couldn't ask for anything more from her. She keeps making the pitches that put the pressure on our defense to make the plays. We need to do a better job of supporting her that way."

Spring Valley's final three games of the week aligned with their Tuesday results, but as they approach their final week of the regular season, Cipriano and his team will forget about the wins and losses and focus on one thing: remaining positive.

"We keep talking about showing character even when we're down and what that looks like," Cipriano said. "We will continue to show a 'never quit' attitude."

Durand 15, Spring Valley 4

The Cardinals outhit their Dunn-St. Croix opponents 7-6 on May 10, but were unable to contain the Panthers' 15-run offensive performance in Game 1 of Thursday night's double-header.

Spring Valley held onto a 2-0 lead for two innings then extended its lead to 4-0 in the top of the third before allowing six Durand runs in the bottom of the frame.

Matthys and Brenna Schreiber each converted two hits for the Cardinals to lead their team at the plate. Schreiber also recorded two RBI for Spring Valley.

Cipriano pitched three innings of the five-inning game and gave up 13 runs on five hits. The senior walked eight batters and struck out three.

Reice Prissel was the game's winning pitcher with four allowed runs on seven hits and three strikeouts.

Durand 20, Spring Valley 5

The Cardinals were held to five hits and made nine errors in the second game of their double-header with the Panthers.

Durand only committed one error in Game 2.

Schreiber pitched for four innings of the five-inning game and allowed 11 runs on six hits. She was relieved by Franzen who recorded one of Spring Valley's five Game 2 hits.

Colfax 20, Spring Valley 3

The Cardinals' long week of competition concluded on Friday, May 11 in a four-inning game that pronounced Spring Valley as the better hitting team.

The Cardinals produced five hits to the Vikings' three but made four fielding errors and walked 20 batters.

Spring Valley avoided a shutout in the second inning when Cipriano hit a hard, one-run grounder and Anderson brought a run in on a fly ball to center field. The Cardinals brought their final score to three when Leigha Prudlow was hit by a pitch.

Miller, Cipriano, Anderson, Elsa Decourt and Franzen each contributed one of Spring Valley's five hits against the Vikings.

Miller started in the circle for the Cardinals and allowed 13 earned runs on one hit. She struck out three batters before being replaced by Cipriano for the final ⅔ inning. Cipriano gave up four earned runs on two hits.