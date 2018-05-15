Softball: Monday brings clean sweep of Pierce County teams

The Blue Devils (2-8, 2-5) put up 11 hits in their first game back, but were outhit 18-17 by the Vikings (7-7, 3-4).

Down 9-0 in the third inning, the Blue Devils fought back with a six-run inning that included a double from Bekah Henn and singles from Jessica Martin and Maddie Schellhas. Martin was 3-for-5 at the plate as Plum City's top batter of the night.

The Blue Devils found themselves within one run of catching the Vikings after the fifth inning, but the visiting team fired back with six runs in the sixth and five runs in the final inning to set the score at 22-17.

Morgan Duden took the loss for the Blue Devils after allowing 15 earned runs on 18 hits and striking out three batters while in the circle.

Colfax's Jozie Buchanan was credited with the win after her 13 earned runs, 11 hits, 10 strikeouts performance.

The Blue Devils are down to their final two regular season games of 2018. They host the Elk Mound Mounders (9-3. 5-2) on Tuesday, May 15 at 5 p.m.

Regis 12, Elmwood 2

The Regis Ramblers got off to a 5-0 lead against the Raiders on Monday, May 14 before the Raiders (8-7, 4-3) put their only two runs of the game on the board in the sixth inning.

Elmwood got its two runs with triples from Alyssa Hanson and Hannah Feuker and a double from Rowan Rupakus, but the Ramblers responded with seven runs of their own to claim the game.

Feuker was 3-for-3 at the plate as Elmwood's top batter of the night. The senior recorded both of her team's RBIs.

Anna Blanford got the start for the Raiders in the circle and allowed five earned runs on six hits. She also struck out three batters before being replaced by Kendra Kern in the fourth inning. Kern allowed six earned runs on seven hits and three strikeouts.

The Raiders will travel to Colfax on Tuesday, May 15 for their double-header against the Vikings.

Baldwin-Woodville 4, Prescott 2

The Blackhawks handed the Cardinals their second loss of the season on Monday, May 14.

The Cardinals are now 13-2 on the season and 7-1 in conference play. They're currently half a game behnind the No. 1-ranked Blackhawks team in the Middle Border Conference rankings. They'll head to Amery on Tuesday, May 15 to try and claim their eighth conference win of the season.