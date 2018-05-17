Softball: 2018 WIAA playoff seedings released

Prescott (16-2, 10-1) will receive a bye in the first round of regionals and will host the winner of No. 8 Osseo-Fairchild (5-10) vs. No. 9 Stanley-Boyd (4-10) at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23.

Ellsworth 14, Saint Croix Central 0

The Kummer sisters tallied up three hits apiece in Ellsworth's (10-4, 9-3) four-inning, 10-run win over the Saint Croix Central Panthers on Tuesday, May 15. Claire Kummer was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Morgan Kummer added a 3-for-4 performance with three runs scored and one RBI, while Mackenzie Kummer went 3-for-4 and recorded five RBIs and two runs scored. Emma Swanson and the three sisters all recorded doubles against the home team.

Avery O'Neil pitched 4 ⅓ inning for Ellsworth and recorded six strikeouts and surrendered two hits. Kyra Johnson entered the circle for the final ⅔ inning and struck out two batters.

Like the Cardinals, the Panthers received a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 2 Sectional 1 bracket. They'll host the winner of No. 8 Somerset vs. No. 9 Black River Falls (3-11) on Wednesday, May 23.

Elmwood 7, Colfax 3

The Raiders came out swinging in their Tuesday night game against the Colfax Vikings and took an early 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Elmwood (9-7, 5-3) scored runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to extend the margin after Colfax put up three runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Rowan Rupakus scored two of the Raiders' seven runs, while Raya Carson and Hannah Feuker contributed two hits apiece. Kali Brathol also had a triple against the Vikings' pitcher Jozie Buchanan.

Anna Blanford was the game's winning pitcher after she allowed two earned runs on six hits and struck out five batters while in the circle.

The Raiders are currently the fifth-best team in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference, and as a No. 4 seed in the Division 5 playoffs, they'll host Independence/Gilmanton (7-6) on Wednesday, May 23 at 5 p.m.

Elk Mound 12, Plum City 3

The Blue Devils didn't have an answer for Hailey Blaskowski who had a four-hit night in her team's 12-3 win over Plum City on Tuesday, May 15.

Blaskowski and the Mounders (10-3, 6-2) got off to a 9-0 lead before Ellie Funk brought Tayler Whipple home on a one-run single in the bottom of the third. Funk also brought in Plum City's (2-9, 2-6) final two runs by hitting a line drive to right field in the bottom of the fifth.

Funk and Whipple both recorded two hits against the Mounders as Plum City's batting leaders of the night.

Morgan Duden took the loss for the Panthers after allowing 12 earned runs on 17 hits in seven innings. She also struck out seven batters while in the circle.

Elk Mound's Clare Hallum surrendered two earned runs on six hits and struck out nine Plum City batters in seven innings.

The Blue Devils received a No. 9 seed in the WIAA Division 5 Sectional 1 bracket and will head to Wonewoc-Center (0-12) to face the No. 8-seeded Wolves on Tuesday, May 22 in the first round of regionals.

Mondovi 19, Spring Valley 3

The Cardinals were 15-runned in three innings on Tuesday, May 15 after their seven hits did not stack up against the Mondovi Buffaloes' 16.

Spring Valley (0-13, 0-7) scored the first run of the night when Kate Franzen hit a one-run single in the top of the first inning. The Cardinals went on to score two more runs in the top of the third with one-run singles from Tessa Cipriano and Brenna Schreiber, but their efforts weren't enough to extend the game to the fourth inning.

Cipriano and Schreiber were both 2-for-2 at the plate as Spring Valley's top batters of the night.

Gabby Stevens pitched to the Buffaloes (5-6, 1-6) for two innings and allowed 14 earned runs on 16 hits.

The Cardinals will start their playoff run in Augusta (3-9) on Tuesday, May 22 where they'll face the No. 7-seeded Beavers in the first round of regionals as a Division 4 Sectional 1 No. 10 seed.

Thursday, May 17 games:

Ellsworth vs. Amery, 5 p.m.

Prescott vs. Somerset, 5 p.m.

Plum City vs. Boyceville, 5 p.m.

Spring Valley at Elk Mound, 5 p.m.

Elmwood at Mondovi, 5 p.m.