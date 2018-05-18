The Raiders (10-7) claimed a 16-13 win over Mondovi on Thursday, May 17 and were led by Rowan Rupakus and Alyssa Hanson at the plate and Anna Blanford and Kendra Kern in the circle.

Rupakus was 2-for-5 with five RBIs and two doubles, while Hanson gave a 3-for-5 performance, which included three RBIs and two doubles.

The Buffaloes climbed back into the game to make the margin 9-7 heading into the fifth inning, but a Blanford home run, one of Rupakus' five RBIs and a Hanson double gave the Raiders a comfortable lead once again.

Blanford started in the circle for the Raiders and allowed six earned runs on seven hits and struck out three batters. Kern replaced Blanford after the fourth and held the Buffaloes to four more runs, zero of which were earned. Kern recorded six strikeouts in her six innings pitched.

The Raiders completed their 2017 season with three wins. This year they're heading into the playoffs with over three times that. They'll host the No. 5-seeded Independence/Gilmanton (7-7) team on Wednesday, May 23 at 5 p.m.

Ellsworth 10, Amery 0

Like the Raiders, Ellsworth wasn't ready to move onto its post-season just yet in their Thursday, May 17 game against the Amery Warriors.

The ever-resilient Avery O'Neil gave a shutout performance in her second-to-last regular season game of the season and contributed to her team's offense by going 2-for-3 at the plate.

The Panthers (11-4) recorded nine hits on the night and were led by Morgan Kummer who was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a double. O'Neil and Claire Kummer both contributed two hits, and Brianna Giese added three RBIs to her team's 10-run win.

In the circle, O'Neil only surrendered two hits to the Warriors (10-7) and struck out seven batters in five innings.

The Panthers will head to Somerset on Friday, May 18 for their final game of the short 2018 regular season. Ellsworth could see the No. 8-ranked Somerset team again in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs if the Spartans manage to beat the No. 9-ranked Black River Falls Tigers on Tuesday, May 22.

Prescott 15, Somerset 0

The Cardinals took care of business on Thursday, May 17 by 15-running the Spartans in three innings. Prescott is now 17-2 and will host the New Richmond Tigers on Friday, May 18 before facing the winner of Osseo-Fairchild vs. Stanley-Boyd on Wednesday, May 23.

Elk Mound 12, Spring Valley 1

The Mounders used a 10-run first inning to take care of business against the Spring Valley Cardinals in their Thursday, May 17 matchup.

The Cardinals (0-14) managed to put up one run in the fourth before the game was decided in the fifth inning. With runners on third and second, Kristine Miller singled on a fly ball to right field, brining Leigha Prudlow home.

Along with Miller, Kate Franzen, Tessa Cipriano, Elsa Decourt and Anderson each contributed to the Cardinals' five-hit game.

Brenna Schreiber replaced Miller in the circle after the Mounder's (11-3) dominant first inning and limited the home team to two runs on two hits for the remainder of the game.

Spring Valley will have one final chance to add a win to their 2018 regular season record on Friday, May 18 when they head to Glenwood City (10-7) to take on the Hilltoppers before they travel to Augusta (3-10) on Tuesday, May 22 to begin their playoff run.

Boyceville 14, Plum City 3

Plum City's first-inning 2-0 lead didn't last long in its Thursday night game against the Boyceville Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs (10-3) used seven runs in the second and third innings to pull away from the Blue Devils (2-10) before their seven-run fifth inning decided things early.

Boyceville was led by McKenna Weber who was 3-for-4 at the plate, and pitcher Tyra Kostman who only allowed three hits throughout the five-inning game.

The Blue Devils will try their luck at Wonewoc-Center High School (0-12) on Tuesday, May 22 in their WIAA regional game.