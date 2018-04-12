"I was like, 'Guys, just think. Two weeks from today is our first home meet on these courts that we're shoveling off right now," junior Adam Johnson said.

The team's first scheduled meet is set for April 12, leaving the team with less than a month and a half of competition before playoffs begin.

But in the meantime, the members of the two-year-old tennis program will be promoting their team as one that's fun, relaxed, yet still competitive.

"Last year, everyone was just trying to learn the sport, and after that, we just had a lot of fun," Johnson said. "Obviously, we were trying to win, but this year we have higher goals to try and win more and more. Now we all kind of know what the sport is like."

"Last year was a lot of trial and error, and just learning where we stood on the playing field," senior Chase Johnson added.

"We figured out where we are on the food chain, and now we want to go up," junior Lucas Flom said. "We came in not knowing what to do, but by the end, people had won a couple of matches."

Last year's team had little to no expectations — they were just thankful they had the opportunity to play tennis. But when asked if there were still moments of frustration in the opening 2017 season, in unison, the returners answered: "yeah."

"It's definitely a mental game, especially if you're a singles player, because you're always like 'Oh, I could have done that better,' or, 'Next time I'll do this,'" Johnson said, "and sometimes it just doesn't work out."

"If you lose a tiebreaker it's pretty frustrating because you just put an hour and a half into something then you still end up losing," Johnson said. "But it's still fun and it's a learning experience."

In a town where there is no youth tennis program, the politeness and dogma of tennis are what the upperclassmen sell their sport on to newcomers.

"What people don't realize, or what I didn't realize, is how polite the sport is," Johnson said. "People don't ever boo you and they're all cheering for you."

"I just think it's the dogma of the sport, really," junior Elijah Deringer said. "There's definitely a different atmosphere in tennis compared to other sports. It's more of a relaxed atmosphere."

The team's head coach, Jordan Olson, is grateful to have some returners from last year who actually know how to keep score in tennis after one year of experience with the sport.

"It's nice this year that we do have that base," Olson said. "We only have three brand new players, and that gives us more time to work on things, like mental toughness. There were a lot of matches last year that should have gone our way, we just either got too tired or too in our heads, and they lost so many that sometimes they didn't think they could win."

Olson wants to change that this year.

"We're definitely competitive with Amery, Osceola and Baldwin-Woodville graduated all of their really good senior players," Olson said. "I think our biggest goal is getting them in the mindset that they actually can win. They are easy-going, but they also need to get fired up when they're on the courts."

Olson admits it's difficult to teach mindset, but she tries to push her players to their limits to simulate match-like scenarios.

"In a match you can't be like, 'Oh, I'm done; I'm too tired,' so we try to incorporate a lot of cardio into every drill so that they feel like they're too tired to hold their rackets sometimes."

"You're not forced to be good, but you definitely are pushed," Deringer said.

"Our coaches push us to want to be good," Johnson added.

Yet, Olson and her assistant coach, Jeff Olson, find that themselves balancing between pushing the limits of their players and still trying to keep players happy to be on the tennis team.

"If we just hammer them, we'd have people quitting," Jeff Olson said.

The coaches' challenges this year will be keeping the welcoming spirit of tennis alive in Ellsworth while still creating a successful, respected team.

"We're looking for support, and anyone who wants to join is welcome," Johnson said. "Come in as friends, leave as family."