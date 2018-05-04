Prep tennis: Panthers force tiebreakers but come up short

Connor Price won his first No. 4 singles set over Osceola's Brayden Thomas, but Thomas came back to defeat Price 7-5 and 10-4 in sets two and three.

Lucas Flom and Adam Johnson forced a tiebreaker in the first set of their No. 1 singles match against Oliver Dressel and Graham Hunt, but dropped the tiebreaker 7-4 and their second set 6-1.

Ellsworth's Thursday, May 3 match against New Richmond concluded with the same results as Tuesday's, another 7-0 loss for the Panthers.

Elijah Deringer forced a tiebreaker in his second No. 1 singles set against Logan Denucci, which he won 7-5. However, Denucci claimed the first and second sets 6-2 to claim the match. All other Panther players were defeated in two sets against the Tigers.

The Panthers will host Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday, May 10 for their final regular season match before sectionals on Monday, May 21.