Prep tennis: Panthers force tiebreakers but come up short
The Ellsworth boys tennis team had two more matches this week, but were unable to clinch their first victory of the season.
The Panthers hosted Osceola on Tuesday, May 1 and lost 7-0.
Connor Price won his first No. 4 singles set over Osceola's Brayden Thomas, but Thomas came back to defeat Price 7-5 and 10-4 in sets two and three.
Lucas Flom and Adam Johnson forced a tiebreaker in the first set of their No. 1 singles match against Oliver Dressel and Graham Hunt, but dropped the tiebreaker 7-4 and their second set 6-1.
Ellsworth's Thursday, May 3 match against New Richmond concluded with the same results as Tuesday's, another 7-0 loss for the Panthers.
Elijah Deringer forced a tiebreaker in his second No. 1 singles set against Logan Denucci, which he won 7-5. However, Denucci claimed the first and second sets 6-2 to claim the match. All other Panther players were defeated in two sets against the Tigers.
The Panthers will host Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday, May 10 for their final regular season match before sectionals on Monday, May 21.