    Prep tennis: Panthers force tiebreakers but come up short

    By Katie Davidson Today at 10:49 a.m.
    Ellsworth's Elijah Deringer won his tiebreaker on Thursday, May 3 against New Richmond's No. 1 singles player Logan Denucci by a 7-5 margin. Deringer lost his first and third sets 6-2. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    Lucas Flom (pictured) and Adam Johnson forced a tiebreaker in their No. 1 doubles match against Osceola on Tuesday, May 1, but were defeated 7-4 in extra play. Flom and Johnson went on to lose their second set 6-1. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    The Ellsworth boys tennis team had two more matches this week, but were unable to clinch their first victory of the season.

    The Panthers hosted Osceola on Tuesday, May 1 and lost 7-0.

    Connor Price won his first No. 4 singles set over Osceola's Brayden Thomas, but Thomas came back to defeat Price 7-5 and 10-4 in sets two and three.

    Lucas Flom and Adam Johnson forced a tiebreaker in the first set of their No. 1 singles match against Oliver Dressel and Graham Hunt, but dropped the tiebreaker 7-4 and their second set 6-1.

    Ellsworth's Thursday, May 3 match against New Richmond concluded with the same results as Tuesday's, another 7-0 loss for the Panthers.

    Elijah Deringer forced a tiebreaker in his second No. 1 singles set against Logan Denucci, which he won 7-5. However, Denucci claimed the first and second sets 6-2 to claim the match. All other Panther players were defeated in two sets against the Tigers.

    The Panthers will host Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday, May 10 for their final regular season match before sectionals on Monday, May 21.

