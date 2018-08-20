Girls' tennis: Greske gives Panthers' season security

"I just remember texting both of you (Riley Schumaker and Maddie Beck) the night before and being like, 'What are we doing?'" Jennicka Giese said.

But the team's season and existence was assured on an early morning when Schumaker received a text from Ellsworth Athletic Director Ann Anderson who assured the girls that Dylan Greske was returning to save the program, once again.

"I got a text from Ann Anderson at 8 a.m. and I was crying and I went into my sisters room and I was like, 'He agreed to be the coach,'" Schumaker said. "So we were really happy."

Ellsworth High School graduate Dylan Greske, who coached the Panthers from 2011-2015, is returning to his hometown to replace Jordan Olson who took over the program when Greske took a teaching and coaching job in Spooner two years ago.

Greske's decision to return to Ellsworth was motivated by his family, his new job at Quinn Motors, his upcoming wedding in October and Spooner's lack of a tennis program. "(Spooner) didn't have tennis so that was one thing I really missed," Greske said. "So, I was excited to have the opportunity to come back and pick it up again."

Moving, taking a new job and planning for a wedding may hold some back from also adding a coaching position to their responsibilities, but with some encouragement, Greske jumped at the chance of returning to the courts at Summit Park.

"Coming back there are a lot of things on my plate right now and I wasn't sure that I was going to do this, but a lot of people said I should do it and I'm really glad I did," Greske said. "I'm having a blast out here with these girls."

In their first week of practice, the girls and their new coach could be found at Summit Park from 6-9 a.m. in what Greske categorized as a promising week.

"We're already in full match play," Greske said. "The girls have been here every day at 6 a.m. ready to work, and it's been awesome."

Two weeks ago, the Panthers would have been pleased to have anyone join them as their coach, but having someone who's familiar with Panther tennis and the community is an added bonus.

Beck, Giese and Schumaker are ready to keep things light-hearted yet competitive with Greske on the courts, but they're also excited to welcome back the coach who they believe will help continue the Panthers' family atmosphere.

"I try to keep things light-hearted, but I let the girls know that they need to be ready to work," Greske said. "They do a great job and this is a great group of girls. Some of them know me from before, and having that connection with families really helps them respond to me."

The tennis team's numbers are slightly down compared to last year, but Greske imagines they'll increase once the community sees coaching consistency.

"I think with having a new coach all the time, there's a little bit of unsureness about what they want to do," Greske said, "but I would expect the numbers to rise in years to come."

Greske's long-term goal is to see more girls coming out for Panther tennis in the fall, but for now, winning and recognizing growth is his top priority for the 2018 squad.

"Obviously you want to get better as a team and a player, and really, that comes down to your win-loss record," Greske said. "Just making strong-minded players is what's going to make the difference in a few matches for sure."

On Tuesday, Aug. 14, the Panthers beat Bloomer, but dropped their matches to Barron and Medford at the Baldwin-Woodville season-opening tournament.

On Wednesday, Riley Schumaker and Lydia Cole played for third and lost a close match. "I would surmise that they're going to move to a one doubles spot," Greske said of Cole and Schumaker. "I think they stand a good chance to do some damage. We'll really see once the season gets rolling."

The Panthers closed out their first week of the season by losing 7-0 to Amery after flipping their lineup 180 degrees to give everyone an opportunity to work on things that still need fine-tuning.

The Panthers travel to Unity at 4:15 on Tuesday, Aug. 21.