Girls' tennis: Beck accepts and fulfills temporary role

Beck typically covers Ellsworth's No. 1 singles spot, but came through when thrown into unfamiliar territory.

Beck and Cole defeated both of their Red Wing and Unity opponents.

"They work well together," coach Schumaker said. "Maddie is a more experienced player, and I think that also helped Lydia grow and play at her level as well."

Ellsworth's match against Red Wing was the first time Beck had tried her hand at varsity doubles.

"Having another person on your side is almost a completely different game and mindset," Schumaker said. "So, to have her adjust like that was great, and having Lydia be so cool with having partners switching has been really cool, too."

Assistant coach Schumaker head coach Dylan Greske plan to have Beck return to No. 1 singles once Schumaker is fully recovered, but are pleased to see their athletes put their team first during their hectic early-season schedule.

"We have had tournament after tournament after match these first three weeks and that's really hard for such a young team, but we've definitely seen overall match improvement," Schumaker said.

Schumaker said the Panthers have developed a comfortability on the court as the matches continue to pile up, but that the team is grateful for the opportunities to hone in on fundamentals.

The tennis team will be back at the Summit Park courts on Thursday, Aug. 30, at 4:15 p.m. Panther tennis supporters are encouraged to register for the team's third annual "Light Up the Night" 5k fundraiser, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Summit Park. Those who register before Saturday, Sept. 15, will receive a T-shirt with their $20 registration fee. Registration will cost $15 after Sept. 15, but will not include a T-shirt. Forms and waivers can be found and turned into the Ellsworth High School office or any member of the tennis team.