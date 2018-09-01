Search
    Girls' tennis: Panthers lean on doubles in Bloomer win

    By Katie Davidson Today at 10:05 a.m.
    Jenna Giese and Tori Dawley were victorious in Ellsworth's No. 2 doubles match on Thursday, Aug. 30, after claiming 6-0. 6-3 set wins against Bloomer. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    Ellsworth's Kacie Duval won her No. 2 singles match against Bloomer with set scores of 6-1, 6-3 on Thursday, Aug. 30. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    The Ellsworth Panthers defeated the Bloomer Blackhawks by a 4-3 margin on Thursday, Aug. 30, and went unbeaten in doubles play.

    Ellsworth's No. 1 doubles duo of Riley Schumaker and Lydia Cole defeated Bloomer's Jordan Gillion by set scores of 6-0, 6-1. Jenna Geise and Tori Dawley took down Bloomer's No. 2 doubles pair of Brooke DiGidio and Tiffany Dornon with 6-0, 6-3 set wins. Leah Pieper and Marissa Maurer sealed Ellsworth's doubles sweep by winning their No. 3 doubles match against MJ RedCloud and Caitlynn Lofgren 6-0, 6-1.

    Bloomer won three of the match's singles duels, but sophomore Kacie Duval claimed an Ellsworth win at No. 2 singles by defeating Cayla Birgham 6-1, 6-3.

    Ellsworth's Mattie Beck lost in two sets (6-4, 6-2) to Bloomer's Annabelle Wittrock at No. 1 singles, and Ella Gardner (No. 3 singles) and Bailey Ahlers (No. 4 singles) were also taken down in two sets.

    The Panthers will continue their season on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 4:30 p.m. in Lake City.

