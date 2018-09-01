Girls' tennis: Panthers lean on doubles in Bloomer win
The Ellsworth Panthers defeated the Bloomer Blackhawks by a 4-3 margin on Thursday, Aug. 30, and went unbeaten in doubles play.
Ellsworth's No. 1 doubles duo of Riley Schumaker and Lydia Cole defeated Bloomer's Jordan Gillion by set scores of 6-0, 6-1. Jenna Geise and Tori Dawley took down Bloomer's No. 2 doubles pair of Brooke DiGidio and Tiffany Dornon with 6-0, 6-3 set wins. Leah Pieper and Marissa Maurer sealed Ellsworth's doubles sweep by winning their No. 3 doubles match against MJ RedCloud and Caitlynn Lofgren 6-0, 6-1.
Bloomer won three of the match's singles duels, but sophomore Kacie Duval claimed an Ellsworth win at No. 2 singles by defeating Cayla Birgham 6-1, 6-3.
Ellsworth's Mattie Beck lost in two sets (6-4, 6-2) to Bloomer's Annabelle Wittrock at No. 1 singles, and Ella Gardner (No. 3 singles) and Bailey Ahlers (No. 4 singles) were also taken down in two sets.
The Panthers will continue their season on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 4:30 p.m. in Lake City.