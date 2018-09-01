Girls' tennis: Panthers lean on doubles in Bloomer win

Bloomer won three of the match's singles duels, but sophomore Kacie Duval claimed an Ellsworth win at No. 2 singles by defeating Cayla Birgham 6-1, 6-3.

Ellsworth's Mattie Beck lost in two sets (6-4, 6-2) to Bloomer's Annabelle Wittrock at No. 1 singles, and Ella Gardner (No. 3 singles) and Bailey Ahlers (No. 4 singles) were also taken down in two sets.

The Panthers will continue their season on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 4:30 p.m. in Lake City.