Prep track and field: Panthers find success indoors

G-E-T Early Bird Indoor

The Panthers competed at the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau invite on Tuesday, March 20, which was held at the Gostomski Fieldhouse at St. Mary's University in Winona, Minn.

Team point totals weren't kept at the Tuesday meet, but both Ellsworth teams had memorable performances from their individual athletes.

The girls team was led by their mid-distance runners. Maisy Roed took first place in the 400-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 8.76 seconds. Roed's first-place finish was followed by another first-place finish for the Panthers who claimed the meet's 4x400 relay title with a time of 4:46.40.

The girls' 1,600 meter sprint medley team took second place coming in 18 seconds after Viroqua.

Kaitlyn Peterson ran a time of 8.27 seconds in the 55 hurdles, which landed her a fourth-place finish amongst the 24 athletes who competed in the event.

Stella Anderson led the way for the Panthers' field participants by taking second in the girls high jump with a leap of 4-feet, 10 inches.

The boys team earned top-three performances from both Cole Juen and Scott Reid..

Juen took second in the boys shot put with a throw of 41-00, while Reid was the 55 hurdles' third-place finisher with a time of 9.46 seconds.

Dunn County Indoor Meet

Both Panther teams traveled to Menomonie on Thursday, March 22 where team scores were kept. The girls team took first place with a 76.5 point total, while the boys team took second place behind Menomonie with 79.5 total points.

Ellsworth's Aly Reuvers set the tone for the girls team by winning both the 50 and 300 sprint events. Reuvers claimed the 50 event with a time of 6.68 seconds and took the 300 crown with a time of 45.84 seconds. Reuvers also dominated her long jump field event by taking first place with a jump of 15-8.

The Panthers' girls team dominated the 800 by claiming the event's top three finishers. Senior Julia VanWatermeulen took first in the event with a time of 3:00.03 and was joined by teammates Claire Straub (3:00.15) and CeCe Groh (3:00.51) who finished less than a second behind her.

Roed racked up more points for the Panthers on Thursday by tying for first place in the 50-meter low hurdles with a time of 9.12 seconds, and by placing second in the 50 high hurdles (9.33 seconds). Roed's high hurdles performance was followed by Annabelle Meyer who placed third in the event after coming in .02 seconds after Roed.

Shaelyn Olson and Sophia Cole held their own in the girls shot put event by placing second and third. Olson came in second behind Menomonie's Destiny Haldeman with a throw of 32-10, and Cole took third with her 31-7 throw.

The boys team's head coach Wade Kowalchyk was impressed by six of his athletes at Thursday's meet.

Kowalchyk's Max Ekverne-Jamme jumped 12-0 in the pole vault, which earned him a second-place finish and a new personal best jump. For his other field participants, Kowalchyk said Juen and Logan Betthauser also performed very well in the shot put. Juen won the event with a throw of 43-11.5 and Betthauser claimed a third-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 40-7.5.

"Alvaro Torres won the 400 meters and had a spectacular anchor leg in the 4x400 relay bringing his team back from about 20 meters behind to a 10 meter victory," Kowalchyk said. Torres ran a time of 1:00.20 in the open 400 meters to edge out teammate Alfonso Vilas Boas by 2.2 seconds.

Kowalchyk also pointed out two of his hurdlers, Reese Bartels and Reid. Reid placed third in the 50-meter low hurdles (7.8 seconds) and fourth in the high-hurdles event (8.21 seconds). Bartels came in behind Reid in both events by running a time of 8.03 in the low hurdles and 8.33 in the high hurdles, and also brought home a first-place finish in the 300 with a time of 42.51 seconds. The Ellsworth boys claimed all top-five finishes in the 300.

"I am very proud of what the kids have done so far," coach Kowalchyk said. "They are working very hard in practice despite having to work indoors on general conditioning and strength. Morale is good and I am optimistic about competing outside."

Both teams are scheduled to compete at UW-River Falls on Thursday, March 29 at 4 p.m.