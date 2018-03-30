Ellsworth co-head track coach Marcia Jahnke finds many of her young athletes in this situation, one that's cause for more excitement rather than uneasiness.

"This is the youngest team I've coached," Jahnke said. "Honestly, we've had a lot of pleasant surprises so far."

Jahnke's unseasoned youngsters took fourth place out of six teams at the New Richmond Invite on Thursday, March 30 in the team's third meet of the season. The Panthers tallied up a team total of 66 points from a well-rounded effort.

"They're a really fun group of kids. I haven't had a team this inexperienced before," Jahnke said. "They have a lot of potential, but they don't even know it right now because they're not winning because they're not in the physical shape that they need to be in."

Early on, Jahnke and her co-head coach Wade Kowalchyk are having their athletes focus on the very basics of track and field.

"We try to mix it up between getting them comfortable and getting them over the learning curve with certain drills and activities," Kowalchyk said. "We're focusing on the core strength, general strength and speed."

You can find their athletes in the gym or weight room during a typical indoor practice, but you won't spot them running up and down stairs of the high school, a drill that has had unwanted effects on the team in years past.

"We've had a lot of shin splints and over-training injuries in the past couple of years," Jahnke said. "Both coach Kowalchyk and I are cognisant of that, and we've been focusing on strength and agility right now. We usually come out of the indoor season hurt, and I don't think it's worth it."

That being said, most of the Panthers have walked into their events at the first three meets of the season having recorded little mileage or repetitions with their specialized events.

"We pretty much sell these indoor meets as just opportunities to try things," Jahnke said. "I make it very, very clear that performance is not what we're measuring right now; it's potential. I'll flat out tell them, 'I'm going to put you in a 400 and I want to see how you mentally handle it, knowing full well you might not finish well, but if you fight through a 400, I know you might be able to run one well eventually.' They will do anything I ask them to. They're really just willing to fail. They've been really receptive."

Kowalchyk had similar sentiments about his boys team that took fifth place at Thursday's meet.

"They're troopers," Kowalchyk said of his guys. "There's only so much you can do inside. We've committed to the weight room. We're lifting three times a week. We try to mix it up between getting them comfortable and getting them over the learning curve with certain drills and activities."

And so far, both coaches like what they've seen from their crews.

The boys graduated a strong senior class, which included Wyatt Roed who qualified for the WIAA state meet in both the 400-meter dash and the long jump, but Kowalchyk is still hopeful for the potential of his 2018 team.

"We had a solid graduating class last year," Kowalchyk said. "They're hard to replace, but we have some athletes who are stepping up. I don't think we're going to lose a whole lot of ground, but it's hard to say that when you lose a double state qualifier.

"Our guys are willing to work. They're all striving to do better."

Kowalchyk's pole vaulters, senior Max Ekvern-Jamme and junior Jordan Schlichting, are ready to pick up the slack for this year's Roed-less team.

Due to winter-like spring weather, Ekvern-Jamme and Schlichting's opportunities to vault only come at meets. Yet, their first few indoor meets are more than just practice for the two Panther vaulters.

"I take (all meets) pretty seriously," Schlichting said, "because I just want to beat my last height and keep getting higher and higher."

"You can't come to these thinking, 'Oh, this is just practice.' You're not going to get better unless you try hard," Ekvern-Jamme added.

This mentality helped lunge the two to second- and fourth-place finishes at Thursday's meet held at the UW-River Falls Knowles Center.

Ekvern-Jamme cleared a height of 11 feet, six inches, and Schlichting came in behind him at 11-0.

"Max has already set a personal record this season. Jordan vaulted for the first time today and kind of started where he left off last year," Kowalchyk said. "The only time they really get to go over a bar is at a meet. That puts you behind a little bit, but most teams are in the same boat."

Ekvern-Jamme and Schlichting were pleased with their Thursday performances, but know they have to continue to improve throughout the season in order to reach their end-of-the-year goals.

Schlichting hopes to clear 12-6 by late May, and Ekvern-Jamme has his eyes on 14-0, which would be a new school record for the Panthers program.

As for the girls, Jahnke, who's used to recruiting talented distance runners due to being Ellsworth's head cross country coach, is liking what she's seeing from her young sprinters, too.

"This is the fastest freshman crew I've had coming in in a long time," Jahnke said. "We've got a lot more depth in the speed races than we have in the past."

Ellsworth's sprinters were led by sophomore Stella Anderson who placed sixth out of 44 55 participants with a time of 8.15 seconds. Sophomore Maisy Roed had an impressive showing in the 200 where she ran a 29.93 for a 10th-place finish.

"They are as strong as they've been, if not stronger," Jahnke said of her sprinters.

The Panthers competed without Aly Reuvers on Thursday due to the junior sprinter spraining her ankle in gym class two days before the meet. "Aly is running better than she's ever run," Jahnke said. "She crutches faster than most people walk. She's prepared for this season."

Jahnke's distance runners provided spectators with some entertainment in the 800 where senior Julia VanWatermeulen crossed the finish line .06 seconds before teammate Claire Straub. Straub, who trailed VanWatermeulen for most of the race, gave a mindful, hard-fought effort and left it all on the track in her final lap of the 800.

"Claire had one of her best races today," Jahnke said. "She looked spectacular."

Most female runners face the challenges of slower running times as they mature. Jahnke believes these challenges can be resolved with mental toughness.

"(Claire's) strength and her weakness is her mind," she said. "I told her, 'Your body is starting to fight you in ways that I'm sure you're not really enjoying,' but I reminded her that a lot of that is in her head."

VanWatermeulen, an 800 state participant last year, took first in the 800 with a time of 2:49.51. Straub came in at 2:49.57 as the race's runner-up.

"Right before I told (Claire), that same mind that you let tear you down has the same power to elevate you when you need it. You have to shift away from the natural talent that you were able to rely on for the first two years, and now count on your training and believe what you can do," Jahnke said. "Being mentally strong will carry them through those physical lolls that sometimes break some of us as we get older. They know that so much of it is dependent on what they believe they can do."

Jahnke believes her team can propel itself to the top of the conference with what she's seen so far.

"I'd like to be a stronger presence in the conference," she said. "We typically like to sit right in the middle, but I'd like to break through that."

Both Panther teams are scheduled to compete at Saint Croix Central High School on Thursday, April 5, weather permitting.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Osceola (132)

2. New Richmond (87)

3. Prescot (82)

4. Ellsworth (66)

5. Baldwin-Woodville (35)

6. Somerset (29)

ELLSWORTH GIRLS TOP-FIVE FINISHERS

800: 1. Julia VanWatermeulen (Sr., 2:49.51), 2. Claire Straub (Jr., 2:49.57)

55 hurdles: 3. Maisy Roed (So., 10.82), 4. Annabelle Meyer (So., 10.92), 5. Rachel Kaufer (So., 11.17)

4x200 relay: 4. Ellsworth (Stella Anderson, Kaitlyn Peterson, CeCe Gonzalez, Marina Boley; 2:05.07)

4x400 relay: 4. Ellsworth (Marina Boley, Kaitlyn Peterson, Claire Straub, Julia VanWatermeulen; 4:53.05)

4x800 relay: 4. Ellsworth (Jolene Schultz, CeCe Groh, Grace Groh, Claire Straub; 12:10.64)

High jump: 2. Stella Anderson (So., 4-10), 4. Rachel Kaufer (So., 4-8)

Shot put: 3. Sophie Cole (Sr., 32-08.5)

BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1. Osceola (129)

2. New Richmond (98)

t3. Prescott and Somerset (tied with 63 points each)

5. Ellsworth (52)

6. B-W (26)

ELLSWORTH BOYS TOP-FIVE FINISHERS

400: 4. Alvaro Torres (Jr., 55.64)

800: 3. Kyle Perkins (Jr., 2:23.17)

55 hurdles: 4. Scott Reid (Sr., 9.12)

4x200 relay: 4. Ellsworth (Reese Bartels, Braden Matzek, Terrell Peterson, Alvaro Torres; 1:46.50), 5. Ellsworth 'B' (Cole Juen, Ryan Meyer, Scott Reid, Marcus Potts; 1:46.86)

4x400 relay: 5. Ellsworth (Jared Lansing, Alvaro Torres, Alfonso Vilas Boas, Logan Melstrom; 3:57.04)

4x800 relay: 4. Ellsworth (Kyle Perkins, Jordan Schlichting, Addison Peters, Roy Roberts; 9:54.10)

High jump: 5. Max Ekvern-Jamme (Sr., 5-04)

Pole vault: t2. Max Ekvern-Jamme (Sr., 11-06), 4. Jordan Schlichting (Jr., 11-0)

Long jump: 3. Logan Melstrom (Jr., 18-04)

Shot put: 4. Cole Juen (Sr., 41-06)