Prescott track: Cards show promise in first meet of 2018

The Prescott girls claimed their third-place finish by accumulating 82 team points. The boys tied for third with Somerset; both teams finished with 63 points. Osceola claimed first-place finishes on both the boys (129) and girls (132) teams.

Prescott's co-head coach Emily Calabrese, who coaches the Cardinal sprinters and field athletes, had high regards for many of her athletes after Thursday's meet.

"Abby Syverson had an impressive showing in both the 55-meter dash and 200," Calabrese said.

Syverson finished first in the 55 with a time of 7.77 seconds. Her 200 time of 28.69 seconds earned her a third-place finish and six points for the Prescott team. "She is running right up with some of the top athletes in our conference right now as a freshman," Calabrese said. "I am very excited to see how she progresses this year."

Syverson was followed by senior Katie Burmood in the 55. Burmood ran a 7.91 55, earning herself a second-place finish. Burmood showed off her talents in the long jump, too. The senior won the event with a jump of 15 feet, 4.75 inches.

"Katie Burmood had a strong showing as a senior leader on our team," Calabrese said. "Katie leads by example, and I look forward to her finishing out her senior year strong."

As for her sprinters on the girls team, Calabrese also mentioned Tori Benck, Jessie Urman and Megan Gilles.

"These girls are motivated, positive, and will make great additions to our sprint crew this year."

Jada Iberg broke her own school record in the pole vault on Thursday with a vault of eight feet, which earned her a third-place finish. "Jada worked really hard this offseason going to camps in the area, and it's already paying off," Calabrese said.

Junior Haylee Yaeger took second in the shot put with a throw of 33-07.5 in her first meet as a Cardinal.

"Haylee threw really well in shot put, and we look forward to the leadership she will give to our girl throwers this year as a new transfer to Prescott," Calabrese added.

The boys were led by seniors Cody Hauenstein and Westy Bartsch.

Hauenstein took first in both the open 1,600 and 800 and was the anchor of Prescott's third-place 4x400 relay.

"It felt pretty good," Hauenstein said after running his 1,600 and 800. "I mean, I haven't ran a hard mile in a long time. I think I ran a five flat. I was a little disappointed in that, but I'm pretty happy at the same time because I haven't done it in a while."

Hauenstein ran a 5:01.03 1,600 and a 2:17.5 800, coming in more than four seconds before his opponents in both races.

"I kind of just look at it as my own race," the senior distance runner said after his 800. "I have a time in my head that I try to meet every single lap, and I don't really care what's going on behind me. I just run my own race in my head."

Bartsch, a 2017 state qualifier, took second in the shot but with a throw of 46-10.5.

"Westy Bartsch threw well in the shot put, also leading the way four our boy throwers," Calabrese said. "He is a returning state competitor, and we look forward to his hard work getting him back there for another year. He's strong and motivated to make that happen this year."

Chase Zeimet had strong showings in pole vault and triple jump. Zeimet vaulted 10 feet for a fifth-place finish and jumped 37-5, earning a third-place finish in the triple.

"He opened his season tying his personal record in vault and only a few feet away in triple," Calabrese told the Herald. "He is also working really hard to cap off his senior year with a trip to sectionals or beyond."

Calabrese also credited Wyatt Holum for the team's first-meet success. Holum PR'ed in high jump (5-10, second place), long jump (18-0.05, fifth place), and ran a 56 split in the 4x400.

"He has gotten much stronger in the offseason, and it is already showing in his performances," Calabrese said.

Joe Lubich racked up a PR in Thursday's meet, his first meet back since he suffered a hamstring injury early on in the 2017 season. The sophomore took second in the 400 with a time of 53.97.

"He's coming back stronger and even more motivated this year," Calabrese said. "He's determined to make it far this season, and I look forward to helping him get there."

Lastly, Calabrese mentioned a few of her key sprinters: Ricky Magee, Joey Syverson and Anthony Engler.

"Ricky is a returner and one of the most dedicated and motivated athletes a coach could ask for," Calabrese said. "Joey and Anthony are going to be great additions to our boys sprints and field events this year."

It's still early, but based on their first showing, the Cardinals have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming 2018 track and field season.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Osceola (132)

2. New Richmond (87)

3. Prescot (82)

4. Ellsworth (66)

5. Baldwin-Woodville (35)

6. Somerset (29)

PRESCOTT GIRLS TOP-FIVE FINISHERS

55: 1. Abby Syverson (Fr., 7.77), 2. Katie Burmood (Sr., 7.91), 3. Megan Gilles (So., 8.09)

200: 3. Abby Syverson (Fr., 28.69)

800: 4. Hayley Hillman (Sr., 2:51.36)

1,600: 4. Allie Murphy (Jr., 6:30.22)

4x400: 2. Prescott (Sammy Braunlich, Jada Iberg, Sydney Benck, Katie Burmood; 4:38.34)

4x800: 3. Prescott (Allie Murphy, Kjerstin Carlson, Ella Linder, Hayley Hillman; 11:30.82)

Pole vault: 3. Jada Iberg (Jr., 8-0)

Long jump: 1. Katie Burmood (Sr., 15-04.75), 2. Tori Benck (Fr., 15-04.5)

Shot put: 2. Haylee Yaeger (Jr., 33-07.5)

BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1. Osceola (129)

2. New Richmond (98)

t3. Prescott and Somerset (tied with 63 points each)

5. Ellsworth (52)

6. B-W (26)

PRESCOTT BOYS TOP-FIVE FINISHERS

400: 2. Joe Lubich (So., 53.97)

800: 1. Cody Hauenstein (Sr., 2:17.50), 5. Josh Dickey (Sr., 2:26.54)

1,600: 1. Cody Hauenstein (Sr., 5:01.03)

4x400: 3. Prescott (Wyatt Holum, Joe Lubich, Josh Dickey, Cody Hauenstein; 3:51.63)

High jump: 2. Wyatt Holum (So., 5-10)

Pole vault: 5. Chase Zeimet (Sr., 10-0)

Long jump: 5. Wyatt Holum (So., 18-0)

Triple jump: 3. Chase Zeimet (Sr., 37-05)

Shot put: 2. Westy Bartsch (Sr., 46-10.5)