Prep track: Cards stack up against D1 schools at Stout

The boys team left Stout with a 10th-place finish and 16.5 points, outlasting 10 of their opponents. The River Falls boys team came in first place with 97 total points.

The Cardinal girls claimed a 15th-place finish with nine total points, which put them ahead of five other teams, including the New Richmond Tigers. Hudson came out on top on the girls' side with 93 points.

The boys were led by senior Westy Bartsch who claimed a third-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 3.5 inches.

Junior Joe Lubich took fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.20 seconds and recorded five points for his Cardinals team.

Junior Wyatt Holum added 4.5 points to the Cardinals' 16.5 total by tying for fourth place in the high jump by clearing 5-10.

The boys' 4x400 relay team finished in eighth place to claim Prescott's final point of the meet.

The girls' nine points came from senior Katie Burmood and freshmen Tori Benck and Abby Syverson.

Burmood finished in fifth place in the long jump with a mark of 15-09.

Benck added four more points to the Cardinals' nine total by taking fourth in the 400 with a time of 1:03.84.

Syverson recorded a time of 7.71 in the 55 to round out Prescott's scoring.