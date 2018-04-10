Yet, the Cardinals track and field teams have made the most of their current winter-like weather conditions by getting in the weight room, running the halls of their school, and practicing their hurdling form against their gym bleachers.

"We try to vary practices and do some different things with stations," co-head coach Greg Dieckman said. "With a small team, we can encourage kids to try new things. I think that helps make it a little more interesting for kids.

"They've been great and their attitudes haven't been bad because of the weather or anything, which is really important," co-head coach Rob Bosshart said.

But even when the snow is finally gone, Bosshart's athletes won't be practicing on a track. They'll make their way to the parking lots of their trackless town.

"It's hard to get enthused about Spring Valley track because there is no track in town," Bosshart said. "They look at us when we're outside running around the parking lot, dodging cars, stopping when people drive through."

The SV track teams are down to 10 boys and 16 girls this year, a slight drop in last year's numbers.

Because of this, Bosshart and his co-head coaches, Dieckman and Sean Hoolihan, are trying to change the culture of the sport they want to promote to SV students.

"We're trying to change the culture a little bit so (track) is not just something else that fills the time," Bosshart said.

Dylan Bosshart, who considers basketball as his top sport, doesn't take track lightly, either.

"I like to compete," Bosshart said. "It doesn't matter what you're doing, if you're competing and going up against athletic people. Not only because I like track, but I think it's good to be out for a spring sport to keep the competition going."

"We're trying to make it more of a competitive attitude with the same expectations as other sports — coming to practice, working hard, supporting your teammates, all that other stuff that you do kind of naturally in your other sports, There's no reason that you can't do that in the spring," coach Bosshart said.

Despite the teams' lack of facilities, they have produced successful athletes in the past, including last year's 4x200-meter relay team that broke the SV's school record in the event at the state meet in La Crosse in 2017.

"They really improved over the course of the year," Bosshart said. "They realized that they were very competitive in some of our larger meets and I think that made it more of a reality for them that they could make it to the state meet and make finals."

"In the beginning of the season, we just had the mindset of going in and doing the best that we could," senior Brianna O'Brien, the anchor of last year's state relay team, said. "But we realized that, 'Hey, we could get this record."

The 2017 team's 1 minute, 50.46 seconds time was nearly a full second faster than the previous record.

O'Brien, who's committed to running track at UW-Stevens Point next year, said there are a lot of good prospects to fill 2017 graduate Tatum Huntress' relay leg, and despite having a slow start to this year's season and no track to practice exchange zones on, she's hopeful that she'll earn one more trip to La Crosse before she graduates.

"It's definitely really a challenge," O'Brien said about practicing hand-offs. "Last year we saw all these girls at state who were coming off of all of these great facilities, and we were like, 'We run on our bus loops with potholes.'"

O'Brien and her teammates typically get exchange zone measurements from online, measure them out on the bus loops and mark them with chalk.

"We do the best that we can," O'Brien said. "I'm really pumped up for what this season will bring. I'm intimidated by all of the schools that have run indoor meets, but I mean, we're just going to go out there and do the best we can."