The two teams competed at the Menomonie High School Mustang Outdoor Opener where all four teams finished near or at the bottom of their packs but produced notable individual performances.

The Ellsworth boys finished in seventh out of 10 teams with 48.2 points as the highest-placing Pierce County team at Thursday's meet.

The Panthers' girls team came in ninth place with 30 total points.

Both EPC teams came in 10th place; the boys recorded 11 points and the girls tallied up eight.

River Falls came out on top on both the boys and girls sides.

The Panthers were led by Cole Juen who took first in the shot put with a throw of 44 feet, four inches, earning 10 of his team's 48.2 points.

The Ellsworth boys also grabbed second-place finishes from Max Ekvern-Jamme and Ryan Meyer. Ekvern-Jamme cleared 11-06 in the pole vault once again, and Meyer claimed his second-place finish with a long jump mark of 18-06.

Stella Anderson was the top finisher for the Ellsworth girls and came in first in the high jump after clearing 5-02.

Sophia Cole recorded four of her team's 30 points by taking fifth in the shot put with a throw of 31 feet.

The Wolves' boys team's 11 points were picked up by its 4x200-meter relay team, Cody Erickson and Nic Forster.

The relay team took third in its first 2018 appearance on a track with a time of one minute, 40.1 seconds, while Erickson took fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.32 seconds and Forster crossed the finish line at 2:13.51 in his eighth-place 800 performance.

Katie Feuker took fourth in the 400 as the Wolves' top female finisher. Feuker came in at 1:04.46.

Kassye Todd started her final season as an EPC runner with a seventh-place finish in the 1,600 and an eighth-place finish in the 800. Todd ran a 5:43.11 in the competitive 1,600 and added one point to the Wolves' eight by running a 2:39.58 in the 800.

The Panthers are scheduled to compete at Prescott's Invitational on Thursday, April 19, and the Wolves plan to head to Colfax's Invite that same day.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS:

1. River Falls (118.75)

2. Medford (105)

3. Menomonie (88.25)

4. New Richmond (73)

5. Chippewa Falls (70.75)

6. St. Croix Central (70.5)

7. Eau Claire North (57.75)

8. Durand (36)

9. Ellsworth (30)

10. EPC (8)

ELLSWORTH AND EPC GIRLS TOP-EIGHT FINISHERS:

4x800 relay: 5. Ellsworth (12:28.96)

1,600: 7. Todd (Sr., EPC, 5:43.11)

4x200 relay: 3. Ellsworth (2:00.00)

400: 4. Feuker (So., EPC, 1:04.06)

4x100 relay: 6. Ellsworth (56.92)

800: 8. Todd (Sr., EPC, 2:39.58)

3,200: 8. Grace Groh (Jr., Ellsworth, 14:28.64)

4x400 relay: 7. Ellsworth 'A' (4:59.54)

High jump: 1. Anderson (So., Ellsworth, 5-02)

Shot put: 5. Cole (Jr., Ellsworth, 31-0)

BOYS TEAM RESULTS:

1. River Falls (132.7)

2. Menomonie (93.5)

3. Medford (85)

4. New Richmond (75.2)

5. St. Croix Central (71.2)

6. Durand (51)

7. Ellsworth (48.2)

8. Chippewa Falls (47.2)

9. Eau Claire North (44)

10. EPC (11)

ELLSWORTH AND EPC BOYS TOP-EIGHT FINISHERS:

4x800 relay: 5. Ellsworth 'A' (9:16.72)

4x200 relay: 3. EPC 'A' (1:40.01), 5. Ellsworth 'A' (1:43.26)

400: 5. Erickson (So., EPC, 55.32), 6. Alvaro Torres (Jr., Ellsworth, 55.34)

4x100 relay: 5. Ellsworth 'A' (49.57)

300 hurdles: 6. Reese Bartels (Jr., Ellsworth, 44.97)

800: 8. Forster (Jr., EPC, 2:13.51)

4x400 relay: 7. Ellsworth 'A' (4:01.94) 8. Ellsworth 'B' (4:06.87)

Pole vault: 2. Ekvern-Jamme (Sr., Ellsworth, 11-06), t6. Jordan Schlichting (Jr., Ellsworth, 10-0)

Long jump: 2. Meyer (Sr., Ellsworth, 18-06)

Shot put: 1. Juen (Sr., Ellsworth, 44-04)