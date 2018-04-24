Spring Valley's boys tallied up 34 points for a third-place finish, and the Wolves' boys team came in fourth with 22 points.

The Hilltoppers came out on top of both the girls' and boys' rankings.

The two Pierce County teams claimed the top three finishes in the girls' 100-meter dash with Spring Valley's Brianna O'Brien winning the race. O'Brien crossed the finish line at 13.87 seconds, coming in .19 seconds before EPC's Katie Feuker. Erin Stans finished in third place with a time of 14.13 seconds.

Feuker went on to win the 400 with a time of one minute, 4.52 seconds and matched her first-place finish by winning the 200 with a time of 29.15 seconds.

Kassye Todd added 12 points to EPC's 40 total by winning the 800 and 1,600. Todd ran a 2:36.23 in the 800 and a 5:38.38 in the 1,600.

Jasmine Bylander grabbed another first-place finish for the Wolves by running a time of 20.10 seconds in the 100 hurdles.

Spring Valley earned two first-place finishes in the 4x200- and 4x400-meter relays to go along with O'Brien's 100-meter win. O'Brien, Shye Klatt, Maddie Jacobson and Stans came in at 1:55.52, which was over seven seconds faster than the second-place Glenwood City relay team. The same four Spring Valley sprinters won the 4x400 with a time of 4:46.29 seconds.

Spring Valley's Dylan Bosshart finished the day with two first-place finishes. Bosshart recorded a time of 24.77 seconds in the 200, and completed the 110 hurdles in 17.09 seconds. Bosshart's teammate, Jarod Rielly, came in after him in the 200 (25.78) and was followed by EPC's Dalton Binkowski who finished the race in 25.80 seconds.

Bosshart and Rielly were also a part of the Cardinals' winning 4x400 relay team that ran a time of 3:58.72. Bosshart and Rielly were joined by Luke Miller and Nate Fesenmaier in their victory.

Cody Erickson was the Wolves' top finisher on the boys' side. The sophomore ran a 56.98-second 400 to earn a first-place finish in the event.

There were no field events at Monday's meet.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS:

1. Glenwood City (43)

2. EPC (40)

3. Spring Valley (36)

4. Boyceville (22)

GIRLS TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

100: 1. O'Brien (Spring Valley, Sr., 13.87) 2. Feuker (EPC, So., 14.06) 3. Stans (Spring Valley, Jr., 14.13)

200: 1. Feuker (EPC, So., 29.15)

400: 1. Feuker (EPC, So., 1:04.52)

800: 1. Todd (EPC, Sr., 2:36.23)

1,600: 1. Todd (EPC, Sr., 5:38.38)

100 hurdles: 1. Bylander (EPC, Sr., 20.10)

300 hurdles: 1. Klatt (Spring Valley, Jr., 56.24) 2. Bylander (EPC, Sr., 58.41)

4x100 relay: 2. Spring Valley (Savannah Carlberg, Camryn Wegener, Larissa Stark, Jasmine Ortner; 1:01.59)

4x200 relay: 1. Spring Valley (O'Brien, Klatt, Jacobson, Stans; 1:55.52)

4x400 relay: 1. Spring Valley (O'Brien, Klatt, Jacobson, Stans; 4:46.29)

BOYS TEAM RESULTS:

1. Glenwood City (58)

2. Boyceville (48)

3. Spring Valley (34)

4. EPC (22)

BOYS TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

200: 1. Bosshart (Spring Valley, Jr., 24.77) 2. Rielly (Spring Valley, Sr., 25.78) 3. Binkowski (EPC, So., 25.80)

400: 1. Erickson (EPC, So., 56.98)

1,600: 2. Austin Bartz (EPC, Fr., 5:30.85) 3. Jon Corriea (Spring Valley, So., 5:31.16)

110 hurdles: 1. Bosshart (Spring Valley, Jr., 17.09) 3. Mason Johnson (Spring Valley, Sr., 18.83)

300 hurdles: 3. Johnson (Spring Valley, Sr., 47.15)

4x100 relay: 3. EPC 'A' (Bruce Zignego, Paul Schwebach, Austin Bartz, Calvin Shock; 52.26)

4x200 relay: 2. EPC (Erickson, Zignego, Mathis Patigny, Binkowski; 1:42.83)

4x400 relay: 1. Spring Valley (Bosshart, Rielly, Miller, Fesenmaier; 3:58.72)