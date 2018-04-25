Search
    Prep track and field: Results of Baldwin-Woodville meet

    By Katie Davidson Today at 1:09 p.m.

    The Prescott Cardinals and Elmwood/Plum City Wolves track and field teams competed at the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks's meet on Tuesday, April 24.

    Team and individual results are shown below.

    GIRLS TEAM RESULTS:

    1. Prescott (129)

    2. Amery (102)

    3. Elk Mound (45)

    4. Elmwood/Plum City 44

    5. Grantsburg (43)

    6. Baldwin-Woodville (33)

    7. Clear Lake (26)

    8. Glenwood City (20)

    9. St. Croix Central (15)

    GIRLS TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

    100-meter dash: 1. Abby Syverson (Prescott, Fr., 13.20 seconds) 2. Tori Benck (Prescott, Fr., 13.48) 3. Grace Carlson (Prescott, Fr., 13.59)

    200: 1. Syverson (27.46) 2. Benck (27.79)

    400: 1. Benck (one minute, 4.9 seconds)

    800: 1. Katie Feuker (EPC, So., 2:41.13) 2. Kjerstin Carlson (Prescott, Sr., 2:46.29)

    3,200: 1. Kassye Todd (EPC, Sr., 12:23.10)

    100-meter hurdles: 2. Megan Gilles (Prescott, So., 18.01) 3. Jasmine Bylander (EPC, Sr., 19.03)

    300 hurdles: 2. Mari Sommer (Prescott, Sr., 56.26) 3. Bylander (57.07)

    4x200-meter relay: 1. Prescott 'A' (1:52.30)

    4x800: 1. Prescott 'A' (10:53.28)

    Shot put: 2. Haylee Yaeger (Prescott; Jr.; 30 feet, 10 inches)

    BOYS TEAM RESULTS:

    1. Amery (103)

    2. Elk Mound (79)

    3. Prescott (75)

    4. Baldwin-Woodville (51)

    5. Grantsburg (46)

    6. St. Croix Central (43)

    7. Clear Lake (36)

    8. Glenwood City (22)

    9. Elmwood/Plum City (7)

    BOYS TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

    200: 2. Joe Lubich (Prescott, Jr., 23.77)

    400: 1. Lubich (53.70) 2. Wyatt Holum (Prescott, So., 56.30) 3. Cody Erickson (EPC, So., 57.04)

    800: 2. Cody Hauenstein (Prescott, Sr., 2:15.88)

    3,200: 2. Dylan Rieken (Prescott, Sr., 11:03.76)

    4x400: 3. Prescott 'A' (4:03.50)

    4x800: 2. Prescott 'A' (9:03.27)

    Shot put: 1. Westy Bartsch (Prescott, Sr., 48-03.50)

    Both Prescott and EPC are scheduled to compete at Ellsworth's meet on Thursday, April 26. Events are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

