Prep track and field: Results of Baldwin-Woodville meet

Team and individual results are shown below.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS:

1. Prescott (129)

2. Amery (102)

3. Elk Mound (45)

4. Elmwood/Plum City 44

5. Grantsburg (43)

6. Baldwin-Woodville (33)

7. Clear Lake (26)

8. Glenwood City (20)

9. St. Croix Central (15)

GIRLS TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

100-meter dash: 1. Abby Syverson (Prescott, Fr., 13.20 seconds) 2. Tori Benck (Prescott, Fr., 13.48) 3. Grace Carlson (Prescott, Fr., 13.59)

200: 1. Syverson (27.46) 2. Benck (27.79)

400: 1. Benck (one minute, 4.9 seconds)

800: 1. Katie Feuker (EPC, So., 2:41.13) 2. Kjerstin Carlson (Prescott, Sr., 2:46.29)

3,200: 1. Kassye Todd (EPC, Sr., 12:23.10)

100-meter hurdles: 2. Megan Gilles (Prescott, So., 18.01) 3. Jasmine Bylander (EPC, Sr., 19.03)

300 hurdles: 2. Mari Sommer (Prescott, Sr., 56.26) 3. Bylander (57.07)

4x200-meter relay: 1. Prescott 'A' (1:52.30)

4x800: 1. Prescott 'A' (10:53.28)

Shot put: 2. Haylee Yaeger (Prescott; Jr.; 30 feet, 10 inches)

BOYS TEAM RESULTS:

1. Amery (103)

2. Elk Mound (79)

3. Prescott (75)

4. Baldwin-Woodville (51)

5. Grantsburg (46)

6. St. Croix Central (43)

7. Clear Lake (36)

8. Glenwood City (22)

9. Elmwood/Plum City (7)

BOYS TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

200: 2. Joe Lubich (Prescott, Jr., 23.77)

400: 1. Lubich (53.70) 2. Wyatt Holum (Prescott, So., 56.30) 3. Cody Erickson (EPC, So., 57.04)

800: 2. Cody Hauenstein (Prescott, Sr., 2:15.88)

3,200: 2. Dylan Rieken (Prescott, Sr., 11:03.76)

4x400: 3. Prescott 'A' (4:03.50)

4x800: 2. Prescott 'A' (9:03.27)

Shot put: 1. Westy Bartsch (Prescott, Sr., 48-03.50)

Both Prescott and EPC are scheduled to compete at Ellsworth's meet on Thursday, April 26. Events are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.