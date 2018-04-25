Prep track and field: Results of Baldwin-Woodville meet
The Prescott Cardinals and Elmwood/Plum City Wolves track and field teams competed at the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks's meet on Tuesday, April 24.
Team and individual results are shown below.
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS:
1. Prescott (129)
2. Amery (102)
3. Elk Mound (45)
4. Elmwood/Plum City 44
5. Grantsburg (43)
6. Baldwin-Woodville (33)
7. Clear Lake (26)
8. Glenwood City (20)
9. St. Croix Central (15)
GIRLS TOP-THREE FINISHERS:
100-meter dash: 1. Abby Syverson (Prescott, Fr., 13.20 seconds) 2. Tori Benck (Prescott, Fr., 13.48) 3. Grace Carlson (Prescott, Fr., 13.59)
200: 1. Syverson (27.46) 2. Benck (27.79)
400: 1. Benck (one minute, 4.9 seconds)
800: 1. Katie Feuker (EPC, So., 2:41.13) 2. Kjerstin Carlson (Prescott, Sr., 2:46.29)
3,200: 1. Kassye Todd (EPC, Sr., 12:23.10)
100-meter hurdles: 2. Megan Gilles (Prescott, So., 18.01) 3. Jasmine Bylander (EPC, Sr., 19.03)
300 hurdles: 2. Mari Sommer (Prescott, Sr., 56.26) 3. Bylander (57.07)
4x200-meter relay: 1. Prescott 'A' (1:52.30)
4x800: 1. Prescott 'A' (10:53.28)
Shot put: 2. Haylee Yaeger (Prescott; Jr.; 30 feet, 10 inches)
BOYS TEAM RESULTS:
1. Amery (103)
2. Elk Mound (79)
3. Prescott (75)
4. Baldwin-Woodville (51)
5. Grantsburg (46)
6. St. Croix Central (43)
7. Clear Lake (36)
8. Glenwood City (22)
9. Elmwood/Plum City (7)
BOYS TOP-THREE FINISHERS:
200: 2. Joe Lubich (Prescott, Jr., 23.77)
400: 1. Lubich (53.70) 2. Wyatt Holum (Prescott, So., 56.30) 3. Cody Erickson (EPC, So., 57.04)
800: 2. Cody Hauenstein (Prescott, Sr., 2:15.88)
3,200: 2. Dylan Rieken (Prescott, Sr., 11:03.76)
4x400: 3. Prescott 'A' (4:03.50)
4x800: 2. Prescott 'A' (9:03.27)
Shot put: 1. Westy Bartsch (Prescott, Sr., 48-03.50)
Both Prescott and EPC are scheduled to compete at Ellsworth's meet on Thursday, April 26. Events are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.