The Cardinals completed the meet with 156 team points, edging Amery by 17.5 points, and claimed six of the meet's events.

Abby Syverson was the 100- and 200-meter dashes' champion, and she saw improvements in both races compared to her Tuesday night performances in B-W. Syverson won the 100 with a time of 13.07 seconds (a .13-second improvement since Tuesday) and finished the 200 in 27.06 seconds (a .40-second improvement).

Tori Benck was the top finisher in the long jump with a mark of 16 feet, 3.25 inches. Katie Burmood finished right behind Benck with a jump of 16-02.25 for a second-place finish.

Prescott's 4x800-, 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays all took first place along with Benck and Syverson's wins.

The Prescott boys finished fourth out of the seven team's at Thursday's meet, and tallied up 109 total points.

The boys were once again led by Westy Bartsch who won the shot put with a throw of 50-02, which was a new personal best mark for the senior thrower.

Senior Cody Hauenstein won both the 400 (54.34) and 800 (two minutes, 14.37 seconds). Hauenstein's Thursday night 800 time was 1.51 seconds faster than his time at B-W.

"We had a ton of big (personal records) this week and look forward to many more as the season continues," Prescott's co-head coach Emily Calabrese said. "Our young talent is shining and our upperclassmen are leading the way with big performances, too. The atmosphere for Prescott is heightened coming off such a big week. Everyone is motivated, supporting each other, and striving to do their best."

Ellsworth

The Panther boys finished in third place while the girls came in fourth at their home meet. The boys recorded 122 points and won two events. The girls finished with 117.50 points and one win in the high jump.

The boys' two wins came from Scott Reid and Max Ekverne-Jamme.

Reid won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.16 seconds, and his teammate, Reese Bartels, finished in second place at 18.12.

Ekverne-Jamme cleared a height of 11-06 in the pole vault to claim Ellsworth's second first-place finish.

Stella Anderson was the girls' top finisher with the first-place finish she earned in the high jump after clearing 5-02.

Elmwood/Plum City

EPC's girls team came in fifth at Ellsworth's Invite, and the boys finished at the bottom of the pack.

Kassye Todd and Katie Feuker carried the girls' team again, combining for three first-place finishes. Todd won both the 1,600 and 800, and Feuker claimed the 400. Todd ran a 5:38.45 in the 1,600, and completed the 800 in 2:34.30. Feuker won the 400 with a time of 1:05.87, 3.1 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

The boys' nine team points came from Cody Erickson who took third in the 400 and sixth in the 200. Erickson ran a 55.27-second 400, an improvement from Tuesday, and finished the 200 in 25.40 seconds.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS:

1. Prescott (156)

2. Amery (138.50)

3. Cannon Falls (119)

4. Ellsworth (117.50)

5. EPC (60)

6. Somerset (59)

7. Eleva-Strum (7)

GIRLS TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

4x800: 1. Prescott (10:56.42) 3. Ellsworth (11:09.33)

100: 1. Syverson (Prescott, Fr., 13.07) 3. Grace Carlson (Fr., Prescott, 13.60)

100-meter hurdles: 2. Maisy Roed (Ellsworth, So., 17.91)

1,600: 1. Todd (EPC, Sr., 5:38.45)

4x200: 3. Ellsworth (1:58.12)

400: 1. Feuker (EPC, So., 1:05.87) 3. Sammy Braunlich (Prescott, So., 1:09.45)

4x100: 1. Prescott (52.57)

800: 1. Todd (2:34.30) 2. Mari Sommer (Prescott, Sr., 2:43.04) 3. Kjerstin Carlson (Prescott, Sr., 2:44.97)

200: 1. Syverson (27.06) 2. Aly Reuvers (Ellsworth, Jr., 27.59)

3,200: 2. Kira Penk (Prescott, Fr., 14:41.21) 3. Isabella Lonetti (Prescott, So., 15:4.92)

4x400: 1. Prescott (4:27.51) 3. Ellsworth (4:44.12)

High jump: 1. Anderson (Ellsworth, So., 5-02) 3. Lexi Diesing (EPC, Sr., 4-10)

Pole vault: 2. Jada Iberg (Prescott, Jr., 8-06)

Long jump: 1. Benck (Prescott, Fr., 16-03.25) 2. Burmood (Prescott, Sr., 16-02.25) Shot put: 3. Haylee Yaeger (Prescott, Jr., 31-11)

BOYS TEAM RESULTS:

1. Amery (170)

2. Somerset (146)

3. Ellsworth (122)

4. Prescott (109)

5. Cannon Falls (54)

6. Eleva-Strum (44)

7. EPC (9)

BOYS TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

4x800: 2. Ellsworth (9:08.10)

100: 2. Joe Lubich (Prescott, Jr., 11.70)

110-meter hurdles: 1. Reid (Ellsworth, Sr., 17.72) 2. Bartels (Ellsworth, Jr., 18.12)

1,600: 2. Dylan Rieken (Prescott, Sr., 5:03.22)

4x200: 3. Ellsworth (1:40.74)

400: 1. Hauenstein (Prescott, Sr., 54.34) 2. Alvaro Torres (Ellsworth, Jr., 54.96) 3. Erickson (EPC, So., 55.27)

4x100: 2. Ellsworth (47.99)

300-meter hurdles: 2. Bartels (46.64)

800: 1. Hauenstein (2:14.37)

3,200: 3. Roy Roberts (Ellsworth, Fr., 11:33.68)

4x400: 3. Ellsworth (3:44.00)

High jump: 2. Wyatt Holum (Prescott, So., 5-06)

Pole vault: 1. Ekverne-Jamme (Ellsworth, Sr., 11-06) 2. Chase Zeimet (Prescott, Sr., 11-00)

Shot put: 1. Bartsch (Prescott, Sr., 50-02)