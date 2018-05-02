The Ellsworth girls tied for sixth with Frederic/Luc on Tuesday by recordeding 36 team points.

The Cardinal boys placed seventh overall with 41 points, and the Panthers' boys squad took 10th with 27 team points.

Osceola was the top team for both divisions. The Chieftains' girls team recorded 117.50 team points, while the boys finished with 146.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS:

1. Osceola (117.50)

2. St. Croix Falls (113)

3. St. Croix Central (110)

t4. Amery (81)

t4. Prescott (81)

t6. Ellsworth (36)

t6. (Frederic/Luc (36)

8. Somerset (24)

9. Glenwood City (20)

10. Prairie Farm (17)

11. Spooner (16)

12. Barron (14.50)

13. Boyceville (14)

14. Clear Lake (13)

15. Baldwin-Woodville (7)

GIRLS TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

100: 1. Abby Syverson (Prescott, Fr., 13.10) 3. Grace Carlson (Prescott, Fr., 13.32)

200: 1. Syverson (27.38) 2. Aly Reuvers (Ellsworth, Jr., 27.50)

400: 2. Tori Benck (Prescott, Fr., 1:01.61)

4x100 relay: 1. Prescott (Katie Burmood, Syverson, Jessie Urman, Carlson; 52.91) 3. Ellsworth (Reuvers, Stella Anderson, Marina Boley, Kaitlyn Peterson; 53.67)

4x800: 3. Prescott (Benck, Kjerstin Carlson, Allie Murphy, Mari Sommer; 10:22.89)

High jump: 3. Anderson (Ellsworth, So., five feet)

Long jump: 3. Burmood (Prescott, Sr., 15-04.25)

BOYS TEAM RESULTS:

1. Osceola (146)

2. St. Croix Central (124.50)

3. Amery (84)

4. St. Croix Falls (57)

5. Somerset (51.50)

6. Barron (51)

7. Prescott (41)

8. Glenwood City (30)

9. Turtle Lake/Clayton (28.50)

10. Ellsworth (27)

11. Baldwin-Woodville (18)

12. Spooner (16)

13. Clear Lake (12)

14. Boyceville (8)

15. Frederic/Luc (7)

16. Prairie Farm (0.50)

BOYS TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

800: 1. Cody Hauenstein (Prescott, Sr., 2:05.53)

3,200: 3. Dylan Rieken (Prescott, Sr., 10:52.43)

4x400: 1. Ellsworth (Jared Lansing, Reese Bartels, Alvaro Torres, Max Ekverne-Jamme; 3:39.96)

Shot put: 2. Westy Bartsch (Prescott, Sr., 49-02)