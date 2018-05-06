Prep track and field: Colfax Invite results

The Wolves' girls team finished fifth with 69 points, while Spring Valley came in last place at the 11-team meet with 30 points.

Colfax was the top girls team with 84.5 points.

For the boys, the Cardinals came in seventh with 34 team points, and the Wolves finished with 16 in 11th place. Elk Mound won the meet on the boys side with 144.5 points.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS:

1. Colfax (84.5)

2. Glenwood City (83.5)

3. Altoona (72)

4. Mondovi (70)

5. EPC (69)

6. Durand (67)

7. Boyceville (64.5)

8. Regis (58)

9. Elk Mound (55)

10. St. Croix Central (36.5)

11. Spring Valley 30

GIRLS TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

100: 2. Brianna O'Brien (Spring Valley, Sr., 13.67 seconds)

200: 2. Katie Feuker (EPC, So., 28.82)

400: 1. Feuker (one minute, 4.27 seconds)

800: 1. Kassye Todd (EPC, Sr., 2:28.17)

1,600: 1. Todd (5:28.43)

3,200: 1. Todd (12:24.13)

4x200-meter relay: 2. Spring Valley (1:53.24)

Triple jump: 2. Feuker (31 feet, 7.5 inches)

BOYS TEAM RESULTS:

1. Elk Mound (144.5)

2. Regis (131)

3. Durand (84)

4. Mondovi (71)

5. Colfax (67)

6. Glenwood City (64)

7. Spring Valley (34)

t8. Boyceville (28)

t8. St. Croix Central (28)

9. Altoona (21.5)

10. EPC (16)

BOYS TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

400: 3. Cody Erickson (EPC, So., 54.47)

800: 2. Nic Forster (EPC, Jr., 2:09.67)

High jump: 3. Dylan Bosshart (Spring Valley, Jr., 6-00)

Long jump: 2. Bosshart (19-09.25)