On the girls side, the Panthers finished in 12th place with 17 points, edging the 13th-place Cardinals by two points. River Falls won the meet with 93 points.

The Prescott boys took 12th place with 15.5 points, while the Panthers came in behind them with 12. Anoka, Minn. finished with 88 points as the top boys team.

The Ellsworth girls claimed eight of their 17 team points with a second-place finish in the throwers' 4x100-meter relay, which they completed in one minute, .11 seconds. The Panthers' 3x140-meter shuttle hurdle relay took seventh place with a time of 1:05.29 to earn two more points for the Panthers.

Ellsworth's Stella Anderson tied for second in the high jump by clearing four feet, 10 inches along with four other athletes.

The Prescott girls were led by their 4x200-meter relay team that took fourth with a time of 1:50.10. The Cardinals' 1,600-meter sprint medley team that took fifth with a time of 4:37.07, and the 4x800-relay followed suit by taking fifth with a time of 10:35.52.

Like the girls, the Prescott boys took fifth in the 1,600 sprint medley with a time of 3:54.33, and their throwers took sixth in the 4x100 by completing the race in 51.92 seconds.

Westy Bartsch was the Cardinals' top finisher in the shot put with a throw of 46-05.50.

The Ellsworth boys were led by Max-Ekvern Jamme who cleared 11-09 in the pole vault to tie for third place. The Panthers' top relay performance came from the 3x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay that took seventh place with a time of 55.46 seconds.

Both teams will compete at Saint Croix Central High School on Tuesday, May 8.