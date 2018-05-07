EPC girls' 4x800 team secedes, team's success carries on

This year, you'll only find boy participants practicing their handoffs on the road adjacent to their high school.

The EPC girls' 4x800-meter relay team, one of the most recently successful relay squads in Pierce County, has been put to rest after claiming second-place finishes at the past two WIAA Division 3 state track meets due to lack of numbers.

Last year's medalist team graduated Josie Tiffany and Kylee Sabelko when its season came to an end. Without last years' seniors, Kassye Todd and Katie Feuker, the 4x800's other two legs, will be forced to stick to individual races this season.

This has turned out to be a positive for the Wolves so far.

Todd, who took fifth in both the 1,600- and 3,200- meter runs at last year's state meet, will stick with both the mile and two mile this year and try her luck in the 800.

"I expect that she will probably get to state and do well at conference in those three events," EPC's head coach Sue Thompson said.

Running three-and-a-half competitive miles with little break in between races is no small feat, but Todd makes it look easy. The senior runner won all three events at the Colfax Invitational on Thursday, May 3.

Feuker has also found an abundance of success in her open races this season. In her team's most recent meet, the sophomore took first in the 400 with a time of 1 minute, 4.27 seconds, and claimed second-place finished in both the 200 and long jump at the 11-team Colfax meet.

Both Todd and Feuker said they were sad to see their time as 4x800 runners come to an end, but last year's podium appearance made this year's reality more manageable.

"Yeah, it's sad," Todd said. "We're just so happy to have gotten last year's experience, and just having it end on such a good note' we wouldn't want to mess it up. We wouldn't want to have it any other way."

Thompson said Todd and Feuker are the two fastest 800 runners she's coached in her 31 years with the EPC team.

Todd, who considers herself to be a stronger long distance runner, said she's more intimidated by the open half mile, but her times don't show any signs of fear. The senior cut 10 seconds on her open 800 time at Colfax to win the event with a 2:28.17.

"I haven't done many open 800s, so it's still kind of intimidating for me once I get to those faster-paced races," Todd said. "I don't have the relay team to do it with, but I think it's important that I still do it so that I can get my times down in my other events. Even if I'm not as good at my 800, it'll help me out with everything else. I think it'll just all come together."

Todd and Feuker could not ask for better practice partners when it comes to broadening their areas of expertise.

"We ran the 800 together, but we also run very different races," Feuker said. "To push each other on the opposite ends of the spectrum really helps."

While Feuker helps Todd put her quick feet to the test, Todd challenges Feuker to get accustomed to the extra mileage.

"I definitely have respect for everything that Katie does and I'm always there to cheer her on and help her out," Todd said. "We just kind of help to really motivate each other and push ourselves."

With their mixture of determination to continue to improve and natural-born athleticism, the two have carried the small Wolves team to the middle of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference, an accomplishment that'd be unthinkable for most small track teams.

Despite her team's small roster, Thompson believes that Todd and Feuker could carry her girls team by scoring over 60 points at any given meet.

The 2018 state meet is less than a month away, but the Wolves are in for a jam-packed May and will have to keep their health at the top of their priority list if Todd and Feuker want to return to the podium this year.

"Running on the hard road can be hard on your legs, so you really have to make sure you have good shoes for it and really stretch out well," Feuker said. "We really tailor our practices to make sure that we're staying healthy and if we're starting to feel sore, just doing something that isn't going to be as strenuous."

The boys team has been led by sophomore Cody Erickson who impressed coach Thompson by coming into his second year of varsity track with faster times at the wintery start of the season. Nic Forster has been a force in the 800 and has also cut down his times from his sophomore season.

At Colfax, Forster took second in the 800 as the team's top individual finisher, and Erickson claimed a third-place finish in the 400, his main event.

Erickson credits his faster times to having grown stronger in the past year, and he has high hopes of qualifying for state in the 400 and 4x200, which he runs with Forster, Dalton Binkowski and Bruce Zignego.

While Feuker and Todd focus on making it to La Crosse individually, Erickson hopes their could be a new relay team representing EPC at state this year.

You won't find a 100-meter runway when driving by Wilson Avenue, but you'll easily spot a small group of tracksters whose dedication and support for one another has set their team up for more success in 2018 than most would expect to come out of a 20-member team.

"They have been very successful," Thompson said. "I'm very proud of the kids who have been here the last few years and have had really good success at state. It's fun to coach them. I do really enjoy it."

The Wolves will compete at Mondovi on Monday, May 7 at 4 p.m.