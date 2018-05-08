Track and field: EPC boys and girls place seventh in Mondovi

Kassye Todd contributed 10 points to the girls' team by taking first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of five minutes, 31.52 seconds, which was 17.17 seconds faster than Niellsville's Chloe Lowry's second-place time.

Katie Feuker added 15 points to the Wolves' 34 total with a second-place finish in the long jump (14 feet, 11.25 inches), a fifth-place finish in the triple jump (31-06.75), and a sixth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (55.44 seconds).

Natalie Mark recorded nine points for the Wolves by taking fourth in the 400 with a time of 1:10.72 and fifth in the long jump (13-06.75).

The boys' 20 points came from Austin Bartz, Cody Erickson, John Henn, Calvin Shock and Bruce Zignego.

Erickson was EPC's top male performer with his third-place finish in the 400. Erickson crossed the finish line at 54.78 to earn six points for his team.

Bartz completed the 1,600 in 5:30.00 to take fourth and add five points to EPC's team score.

Shock took fifth in the 200 with a time of 25.57, Henn added three points by taking sixth in discus with a throw of 107-04, and Zignego rounded out EPC's scoring with his two-point, seventh-place performance in the 400 (59.63).

The Wolves and the Spring Valley Cardinals head to Colfax on Tuesday, May 8 to compete in the Vikings' invitational, which will begin at 4 p.m.

GIRLS' TEAM RESULTS AT MONDOVI:

1. Neillsville (168)

2. Menomonie (150)

3. Mondovi (124)

4. Durand (78.50)

5. Elk Mound (53.50)

6. Boyceville (50)

7. Elmwood/Plum City (34)

BOYS' TEAM RESULTS AT MONDOVI:

1. Menomonie (210.50)

2. Neillsville (118.50)

3. Durand (99)

4. Elk Mound (93)

5. Mondovi (83)

6. Boyceville (53)

7. Elmwood/Plum City (20)

Middle Border Conference track and field

The Ellsworth Panthers and Prescott Cardinals head to St. Croix Central on Tuesday, May 8 for their first meet of the week, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.