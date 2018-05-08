Track and field: EPC boys and girls place seventh in Mondovi
Both Elmwood/Plum City's boys' and girls' track and field teams took seventh place at the Mondovi Invite on Monday, May 7.
The Wolves' girls' team recorded 34 points, while the boys tallied up 20 points of their own.
Kassye Todd contributed 10 points to the girls' team by taking first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of five minutes, 31.52 seconds, which was 17.17 seconds faster than Niellsville's Chloe Lowry's second-place time.
Katie Feuker added 15 points to the Wolves' 34 total with a second-place finish in the long jump (14 feet, 11.25 inches), a fifth-place finish in the triple jump (31-06.75), and a sixth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (55.44 seconds).
Natalie Mark recorded nine points for the Wolves by taking fourth in the 400 with a time of 1:10.72 and fifth in the long jump (13-06.75).
The boys' 20 points came from Austin Bartz, Cody Erickson, John Henn, Calvin Shock and Bruce Zignego.
Erickson was EPC's top male performer with his third-place finish in the 400. Erickson crossed the finish line at 54.78 to earn six points for his team.
Bartz completed the 1,600 in 5:30.00 to take fourth and add five points to EPC's team score.
Shock took fifth in the 200 with a time of 25.57, Henn added three points by taking sixth in discus with a throw of 107-04, and Zignego rounded out EPC's scoring with his two-point, seventh-place performance in the 400 (59.63).
The Wolves and the Spring Valley Cardinals head to Colfax on Tuesday, May 8 to compete in the Vikings' invitational, which will begin at 4 p.m.
GIRLS' TEAM RESULTS AT MONDOVI:
1. Neillsville (168)
2. Menomonie (150)
3. Mondovi (124)
4. Durand (78.50)
5. Elk Mound (53.50)
6. Boyceville (50)
7. Elmwood/Plum City (34)
BOYS' TEAM RESULTS AT MONDOVI:
1. Menomonie (210.50)
2. Neillsville (118.50)
3. Durand (99)
4. Elk Mound (93)
5. Mondovi (83)
6. Boyceville (53)
7. Elmwood/Plum City (20)
Middle Border Conference track and field
The Ellsworth Panthers and Prescott Cardinals head to St. Croix Central on Tuesday, May 8 for their first meet of the week, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.