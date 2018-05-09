Track and field: Prescott's girls' 4x100 sets a new standard

That standard was set by Katie Burmood, Grace Carlson, Tori Benck and Abby Syverson on Tuesday, May 8 when they won the St. Croix Central Invite's 4x100 with a school-record-breaking time of 51.34 seconds.

The Prescott girls' track and field team had found loads of success prior to Tuesday night's meet, but now it's capitalized on a historical achievement.

The 4x100 team's first-place-finish helped the Cardinals climb to a second-place team finish at SCC, coming in 13 points behind the host team with 147 total points.

The Cardinals were also lifted with first place-finishes from Syverson in the 200-meter dash (27.45 seconds), Olivia Lebakken in the 400 (1:09.61), Megan Gilles in the 300-meter hurdles (51.65), their 4x200 team (1:50.45), their 4x400 team (4:29.37) and Benck in the long jump (15 feet, 1.25 inches).

The Ellsworth Panthers girls' team also competed at Tuesday's meet and came out in third place with 70.5 points. The Panthers' sole first-place finish came from sophomore Stella Anderson who cleared five feet in the high jump.

The fourth-place Ellsworth boys brought home two first place-finishes of their own. Reese Bartels won the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.27, and the Panthers' 4x400 relay — comprised of Jared Lansing, Alvaro Torres, Alfonso Vilas Boas and Max Ekverne-Jamme — topped the 1,600-meter relay teams with a time of three minutes, 42.5 seconds.

The fifth-place Prescott Cardinals' boys' team finished 20.5 points behind the Panthers, and were carried by Westy Bartsch who took first in both the shot put (48-10) and discus (127-03). The Cardinals added 30 more points to their 72 total with Wyatt Holum winning the high jump by clearing 6-02, Joe Lubich taking first in the 400 with a time of 51.52, and Cody Hauenstein winning the 800 with a 2:06.25.

Both Ellsworth and Prescott will compete at Glenwood City on Thursday, May 10 in their last meet before the Middle Border Conference meet, which will be held in Osceola on Tuesday, May 15.

GIRLS' TEAM RESULTS:

1. St. Croix Central (160)

2. Prescott (147)

3. Ellsworth (70.5)

4. Durand (57.2)

5. Baldwin-Woodville (56.7)

6. Somerset (56.5)

GIRLS' TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

100: 2. Gilles (Prescott, So., 13.74) 3. Anderson (Ellsworth, So., 13.88)

200: 1. Syverson (Prescott, Fr., 27.45) 2. Aly Reuvers (Ellsworth, Jr., 27.94) 3. T. Benck (Prescott, Fr., 28.05)

400: 1. Lebakken (Prescott, So., 1:09.61)

800: 2. Kjerstin Carlson (Prescott, Sr., 2:32.66)

1,600: 2. Kira Penk (Prescott, Fr., 6:06.63)

3,200: 3. CeCe Groh (Ellsworth, Fr., 13:57.51)

100 hurdles: 3. Gilles (18.09)

300 hurdles: 1. Gilles (51.65) 2. Jessie Urman (Prescott, Fr., 54.50) 3. Lily Puhrmann (Ellsworth, Fr., 55.30)

4x100: 1. Prescott (Burmood, G. Carlson, T. Benck, Syverson; 51.34) 3. Ellsworth (Reuvers, Anderson, Marina Boley, Kaitlyn Peterson; 54.53)

4x200: 1. Prescott (G. Carlson, Urman, T. Benck, Syverson; 1:50.45) 3. Ellsworth (Reuvers, Anderson, Boley, Peterson; 1:59.40)

4x400: 1. Prescott (Urman, Ella Linder, Hayley Hillman, Mari Sommer; 4:29.37)

4x800: 2. Prescott (K. Carlson, S. Benck, Allie Murphy, Sommer; 10:41.70) 3. Prescott 'B' (Macy Cleasby, Marissa Jansen, Ellie Groskopf, Emily Linder; 12:19.16)

High hump: 1. Anderson (5-00)

Long jump: 1. T. Benck (15-01.25)

Shot put: 2. Haylee Yaeger (32-01.50)

BOYS' TEAM RESULTS:

1. St. Croix Central (121.5)

2. Somerset (110)

3. Durand (103.5)

4. Ellsworth (92.5)

5. Prescott (72)

6. Baldwin-Woodville (50.5)

BOYS' TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

200: 3. Lubich (Prescott, Jr., 23.96)

400: 1. Lubich (51.52)

800: 1. Hauenstein (Prescott, Sr., 2:06.25)

3,200: 2. Dylan Rieken (Prescott, Sr., 10:42.99)

110 hurdles: 2. Scott Reid (Ellsworth, Sr., 17.52) 3. Bartels (Ellsworth, Jr., 19.28)

300 hurdles: 1. Bartels (45.27)

4x100: 2. Ellsworth (Marcus Potts, Terrell Peterson, Cole Juen, Ryan Meyer; 48.25)

4x200: 3. Ellsworth (Potts, Godwin Gapke, Torres, Meyer; 1:41.03)

4x400: 1. Ellsworth (Lansing, Torres, Vilas Boas, Ekverne-Jamme; 3:42.50) 3. Prescott (Hauenstein, Chase Zeimet, Trevor Rein, Roy Majors; 3:51.12)

4x800: 2. Ellsworth (Kyle Perkins, Addison Peters, Roy Roberts, Jordan Schlichting; 9:20.87)

High jump: 1. Holum (Prescott, So., 6-02)

Pole vault: 2. Ekverne-Jamme (Ellsworth, Sr., 11-00)

Shot put: 1. Bartsch (Prescott, Sr., 48-10)

Discus: 1. Bartsch (127-03)