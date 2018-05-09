The Spring Valley junior also took third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.72 seconds and matched his third-place finish in the high jump by clearing 5-09.

The Spring Valley boys took ninth out of 16 teams by tallying up 28 total points. The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves boys' team finished in 14th place with 11 points. The Wolves were led by Cody Erickson who took third in the 400 with a time of 55.37 seconds.

Elk Mound was the top boys team with 150.50 team points.

The EPC girls took 12th at Tuesday's meet and were led by Katie Feuker and Kassye Todd who were challenged by Thorp/Gilman and Flambeau athletes.

Thorp/Gilman's Molly Milliren beat out Feuker in the 400-meter dash by 1.09 seconds to take first in the event with a time of 1:02.75. Milliren also won the 200 with a time of 27.43 seconds, which was 1.71 seconds faster than Feuker's sixth-place time.

Todd took second in both the 800 and 1,600 after losing to Flambeau's Rachel Lawton. Lawton defeated Todd in the 800 by 1.24 seconds and by less than a second in the mile. Todd completed the 800 in 2:28.80 and the 1,600 in 5:27.10.

The Spring Valley girls' team took 15th with 12 team points. Erin Stans was the Cardinals' top finisher with her fourth-place finish in the high jump (4-08). Stans added two more points to her team's 12 total by placing seventh in the 100 (13.96) and contributed to Spring Valley's fifth-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay. Stans was the anchor of the fifth-place relay team and was joined by Savannah Carlberg, Jasmine Ortner and Maddie Jacobson. The Cardinals completed the 4x100 in 57.96 seconds.

Ladysmith finished as the top girls team with 90 points.

Spring Valley and EPC will both compete at the Larry Z Battle of the Small Schools in Boyceville on Thursday, May 10. Field events are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.