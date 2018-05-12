The Cardinals managed to nudge past the Saints by claiming 130 team points to SCF's 121 to win the Thursday, May 10 meet.

Abby Syverson, Tori Benck, Kjerstin Carlson, the Prescott 4x400-meter relay, Katie Burmood and Haylee Yaeger were Prescott's five champs at Thursday's meet.

Syverson won the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.01 seconds, which was a .44-second improvement from her Tuesday, May 8 performance at St. Croix Central's invite. Benck completed the 400 in one minute, 1.19 seconds to claim 10 more points for the Cardinals. Kjerstin Carlson won the 800 with a time of 2:34.05, and the 4x400 team, made up of Benck, Jessie Urman, Sammy Braunlich and Mari Sommer, completed its race in 4:24.28. Burmood claimed the long jump with a mark of 15 feet, nine inches, and Yaeger won the shot put with a throw of 34-10.75.

The Cardinals boys' team took third place at Thursday's meet with 93 points and six first-place finishes of their own.

Joe Lubich completed the 400 in 52.53 seconds as the event's top finisher. Lubich was also the first leg of Prescott's winning 4x400 team that recorded a time of 3:42.77. Lubich shared the relay victory with Cody Hauenstein, Trevor Rein and Wyatt Holum.

For the distance runners, Hauenstein won the 800 with a time of 2:05.08, and Dylan Rieken was the only 3,200-meter runner to break 11 minutes. Rieken crossed the finish line at 10:53.01 in the two-mile race.

Westy Bartsch led the field athletes by winning the shot put with a throw of 49-09.

Amery was the top boys' team with 140.25 team points.

Anderson and boys' 4x800 lead Panthers at GC

The third-place finishing Ellsworth Panthers girls' team was led by Stella Anderson who cleared 5-00 in her first-place high jump performance at Thursday's meet in Glenwood City.

Anderson and her Panthers team finished in fourth place with 77.5 team points on Thursday night.

The Panther boys were led by the 4x800 team comprised of Jared Lansing, Kyle Perkins, Roy Roberts and Alfonson Vilas Boas. The Panthers completed the 4x800 in 9:00.95, coming in just short of 20 seconds faster than the second-place Baldwin-Woodville team.

As a team, the Panther boys finished in fifth place with 53.25 total points.

The Cardinals and Panthers will compete in Osceola on Tuesday, May 15 in the Middle Border Conference Meet, which will begin at 4 p.m.

GIRLS' TEAM RESULTS:

1. Prescott (130)

2. St. Croix Falls (121)

3. Amery (109)

4 Ellsworth (77.50)

5. Baldwin-Woodville (44)

6 Glenwood City (35.50)

7. St. Croix Central (35)

GIRLS' TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

100: 2. Syverson (Prescott, Fr., 13.00) 3. Burmood (Prescott, Sr., 13.35)

200: 1. Syverson (27.01) 2. Aly Reuvers (Ellsworth, Jr., 27.03)

400: 1. T. Benck (Prescott, Fr., 1:01.19) 3. Urman (Prescott, Fr., 1:06.13)

800: 1. Carlson (Prescott, Sr., 2:34.05) 2. Sydney Benck (Prescott, Jr., 2:36.92) 3. Claire Straub (Ellsworth, Jr., 2:37.11)

1,600: 2. CeCe Groh (Ellsworth, Fr., 6:21.77) 3. Lydia Anderson (Ellsworth, Sr., 6:28.43)

3,200: 2. Kira Penk (Prescott, Fr., 13:03.34) 3. Groh (13:41.02)

100 hurdles: 2. Megan Gilles (Prescott, So., 17.62)

300 hurdles: 3. Sommer (Prescott, Sr., 54.10)

4x100: 2. Ellsworth (S. Anderson, Marina Boley, Kaitlyn Peterson, Reuvers; 53.58)

4x200: 2. Ellsworth (Reuvers, S. Anderson, Boley, Peterson; 1:55.01)

4x400: 1. Prescott (Benck, Urman, Braunlich, Sommer; 4:24.48)

High jump: 1. S. Anderson (Ellsworth, So., 5-00)

Long jump: 1. Burmood (15-09)

Shot put: 1. Yaeger (Prescott, Jr., 34-10.75)

BOYS' TEAM RESULTS:

1. Amery (140.25)

2. St. Croix Falls (109)

3. Prescott (93)

4. Glenwood City (68.50)

5. Ellsworth (53.25)

6. St. Croix Central (46)

7. Baldwin-Woodville (40)

BOYS' TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

100: 3. Ricky Magee (Prescott, Jr., 11.84)

400: 1. Lubich (Prescott, Jr., 52.53) 3. Ben Barksdale (Prescott, Sr., 55.18)

800: 1. Hauenstein (Prescott, Sr., 2:05.88)

3,200: 1. Rieken (Prescott, Sr., 10:53.01) 2. Addison Peters (Ellsworth, 11:18.12)

110 hurdles: 3. Scott Reid (Ellsworth, Sr., 17.48)

4x400: 1. Prescott (Lubich, Hauenstein, Rein, Holum; 3:42.77) 3. Ellsworth (Lansing, Vilas Boas, Max Ekverne-Jamme, Alvaro Torres; 3:49.46)

4x800: 1. Ellsworth (Lansing, Perkins, Roberts, Vilas Boas; 9:00.95)

High jump: 3. Anthony Engler (Prescott, Fr., 5-04)

Pole vault: 3. Zeimet (Prescott, Sr., 11-00)

Long jump: 2. Holum (Prescott, So., 18-08)

Triple jump: 3. Jordan Schlichting (Ellsworth, Jr., 36-09.25)

Shot put: 1. Bartsch (Prescott, Sr., 49-09)