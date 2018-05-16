Track and field: MBC meet results
GIRLS' TEAM RANKINGS:
1. Osceola (144)
2. St. Croix Central (137)
3. New Richmond (93.50)
4. Amery (93)
5. Prescott (82)
6. Ellsworth (55)
7. Somerset (49)
8. Baldwin-Woodville (26.50)
GIRLS' TOP-THREE FINISHERS:
4x200-meter relay: 1. Prescott (1:48.56)
4x100-meter relay: 1. Prescott (51.03) 2. Ellsworth (53.05)
300-meter hurdles: 3. Megan Gilles (Prescott, So., 51.06)
800: 3. Kjerstin Carlson (Prescott, Sr., 2:29.62)
200: 1. Abby Syverson (Prescott, Fr., 26.51) 2. Aly Reuvers (Ellsworth, Jr., 26.57)
4x400-meter relay: 3. Ellsworth (4:26.05)
High jump: 2. Stella Anderson (Ellsworth, So., 5-00)
Long jump: 1. Katie Burmood (Prescott, Sr., 15-09.50) 3. Tori Benck (Prescott, Fr., 15-08.25)
Shot put: 3. Haylee Yaeger (Prescott, Jr., 33-09)
BOYS' TEAM RANKINGS:
1. Osceola (144)
2. St. Croix Central (141)
3. Amery (113)
4. New Richmond (107.50)
5. Somerset (73)
6. Prescott (54)
7. Ellsworth (36.50)
8. Baldwin-Woodville (31)
BOYS' TOP-THREE FINISHERS:
400: 2. Joe Lubich (Prescott, Jr., 51.34)
800: 2. Cody Hauenstein (Prescott, Sr., 2:07.56)
4x400-meter relay: 1. Ellsworth (3:33.95)
Discus: 1. Westy Bartsch (Prescott, Sr., 127-01)
Shot put: 1. Bartsch (50-03.25)
Full story and comments from coaches will be available later in the day on Wednesday, May 16.