    Track and field: MBC meet results

    By Katie Davidson Today at 12:42 a.m.
    Westy Bartsch won a conference title in the shot put on Tuesday, May 15 by completing a throw of 50 feet, 3.25 inches at the Middle Border Conference meet. Bartsch was also the discus throw's champ with his throw of 127-01. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 3
    Ellsworth's Max Ekverne-Jamme hands off to his 4x400-meter relay team's anchor, Alvaro Torres, at the Middle Border Conference meet on Tuesday, May 15. Ekverne-Jamme, Torres, Jared Lansing and Alfonso Vilas Boas took first in the 4x400 with a time of three minutes, 33.95 seconds. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 3
    Prescott's Abby Syverson defeated Ellsworth's Aly Reuvers by .06 seconds in the girls' 200-meter dash on Tuesday, May 15 at the Middle Border Conference meet in Osceola. Syverson's time of 26.51 seconds won her a conference title in the 200. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 3

    GIRLS' TEAM RANKINGS:

    1. Osceola (144)

    2. St. Croix Central (137)

    3. New Richmond (93.50)

    4. Amery (93)

    5. Prescott (82)

    6. Ellsworth (55)

    7. Somerset (49)

    8. Baldwin-Woodville (26.50)

    GIRLS' TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

    4x200-meter relay: 1. Prescott (1:48.56)

    4x100-meter relay: 1. Prescott (51.03) 2. Ellsworth (53.05)

    300-meter hurdles: 3. Megan Gilles (Prescott, So., 51.06)

    800: 3. Kjerstin Carlson (Prescott, Sr., 2:29.62)

    200: 1. Abby Syverson (Prescott, Fr., 26.51) 2. Aly Reuvers (Ellsworth, Jr., 26.57)

    4x400-meter relay: 3. Ellsworth (4:26.05)

    High jump: 2. Stella Anderson (Ellsworth, So., 5-00)

    Long jump: 1. Katie Burmood (Prescott, Sr., 15-09.50) 3. Tori Benck (Prescott, Fr., 15-08.25)

    Shot put: 3. Haylee Yaeger (Prescott, Jr., 33-09)

    BOYS' TEAM RANKINGS:

    1. Osceola (144)

    2. St. Croix Central (141)

    3. Amery (113)

    4. New Richmond (107.50)

    5. Somerset (73)

    6. Prescott (54)

    7. Ellsworth (36.50)

    8. Baldwin-Woodville (31)

    BOYS' TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

    400: 2. Joe Lubich (Prescott, Jr., 51.34)

    800: 2. Cody Hauenstein (Prescott, Sr., 2:07.56)

    4x400-meter relay: 1. Ellsworth (3:33.95)

    Discus: 1. Westy Bartsch (Prescott, Sr., 127-01)

    Shot put: 1. Bartsch (50-03.25)

    Full story and comments from coaches will be available later in the day on Wednesday, May 16.

