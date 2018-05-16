Track and field: MBC meet results

Westy Bartsch won a conference title in the shot put on Tuesday, May 15 by completing a throw of 50 feet, 3.25 inches at the Middle Border Conference meet. Bartsch was also the discus throw's champ with his throw of 127-01. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 3

Ellsworth's Max Ekverne-Jamme hands off to his 4x400-meter relay team's anchor, Alvaro Torres, at the Middle Border Conference meet on Tuesday, May 15. Ekverne-Jamme, Torres, Jared Lansing and Alfonso Vilas Boas took first in the 4x400 with a time of three minutes, 33.95 seconds. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 3