The Prescott girls team finished in fifth place at Tuesday's meet as the highest-placing Pierce County team. The Cardinals finished with 82 team points, coming in 62 points behind the first-place Osecola team.

"Our girls could have placed higher with more focus on individual events, but we needed to use this meet as a practice for our relays at regionals and sectionals," Prescott's co-head coach Emily Calabrese said. "Because of this, our girls didn't place as high as they could have, but they did great in the events we chose for them and are more prepared for regionals because of it."

The Cardinals brought home first-place finishes in both the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays on Tuesday. The 4x100 squad — Katie Burmood, Grace Carlson, Tori Benck and Abby Syverson — that broke the school record on Tuesday, May 8, set a new mark at the conference meet, decreasing their time by 0.31 seconds to set the newest standard at 51.03 seconds.

The 4x200 team consisted of Carlson, Jessie Urman, Benck and Syverson ran a time of 1 minute, 48.56 seconds. They're less than a second away from breaking the Prescott school record in the 4x200, according to Calabrese.

"Both of these relays have worked so well together this year," Calabrese said. "These girls are supportive, hard working and are striving for a trip to La Crosse in June. They are getting faster each meet, and we are working hard to ensure their handoffs are smooth and that they stay focused on their end goal this year."

The Prescott girls received individual first-place finishes from Burmood and Syverson who have been leaders for the Cardinals all season long.

Burmood took first place in the long jump with a mark of 15 feet, 9.5 inches.

"Katie has been such a strong leader for our girls this year," Calabrese said. "She leads the way with her performances, but also with her work ethic. I am so proud of her for earning a conference title in her senior year and to be able to be a part of two very talented relays this year as well."

Syverson, a freshman, won the 200 by crossing the finish line at 26.51, just 0.06 seconds before Ellsworth's Aly Reuvers came in.

"Abby is making a lot of waves in the conference and even in our regional and sectional," Calabrese said. "She is not only succeeding in her individual events, but she has also been a key part of those relays. Earning a conference title as a freshman is a huge accomplishment, and she never takes these moments for granted. She works hard every day and at every meet, and knows nothing is guaranteed. Abby encompasses so many qualities of a great athlete."

Calabrese also made a point to mention Tori Benck who she characterizes as a "talented open 400 runner."

"We haven't seen as much from her in the open 400 this year because she has been giving her talents to our 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams," Calabrese said. "Unfortunately, those relays are on both sides of the 400 dash, which has taken her out of the individual event. Tori has been such a team player and key component this year in helping those relays be as successful as they have been. Tori has a 'team first' attitude and wants the best for everyone around her. I look forward to her accomplishing a lot in the years to come in both the 400 and other sprint events."

Prescott boys

As for the boys' side, the Cardinals placed sixth, which Calabrese was happy with.

Westy Bartsch did his thing once again and claimed 20 of his team's 54 points by taking first in both the shot put and discus throw. Bartsch threw the discus 127 feet, 1 inch, and made a mark of 50-03.25 in the shot put.

The Cardinals earned second-place finishes from Joe Lubich and Cody Hauenstein in the 400 and 800. Lubich ran a personal-best time of 51.34 seconds in the 400, while Hauenstein was the 800's runner-up with a time of 2:07.56.

"This was a great meet for (Joe) to run against some competitive guys who he knew would push him to the finish," Calabrese said. "Joe is a kid who is always looking for more. His drive and competitiveness will get him far in this sport, and he's got a lot to be proud of so far this season. We are also hoping for a trip to state for Joe this year if he stays healthy."

"Cody didn't run the time he wanted Tuesday night, but he is not off pace from last year at this time," Calabrese's co-head coach Mark Dewitz said. "At regionals, he'll be focused on the 800 and we're all confident he'll be ready to have an excellent showing."

Ellsworth girls

Finishing in the top half of the conference was where the Ellsworth Panthers' girls' track and field team set its bar heading into the 2018 season, but the team's lack of depth compared to the conference's leaders kept the Panthers among the bottom four teams at the completion of the Tuesday, May 15, meet.

The Panthers finished sixth of eight teams with 55 team points.

"We had a lot of great individual performances, but we can't compete in as many events as the other schools," Marcie Jahnke, Ellsworth's girls' head coach said. "But as for how they performed, I'm very happy with how they ended up."

Ellsworth was led by Aly Reuvers and Stella Anderson who both contributed second-place finishes to their team's conference finish.

Reuvers' time of 26.57 seconds was her personal best. "She's an amazing athlete," Jahnke said of Reuvers. "She really is a great sprinter, and she not only sees where she needs to improve herself, but also how others can improve. One of the most amazing things about her is that even when she runs well, she still comes and asks for critiques. If we could carbon copy that in all of our athletes, we'd be pretty lucky."

Reuvers was also the first leg of the 4x100 team that finished second with a time of 53.05 seconds.

Anderson earned her second-place finish by clearing 5-0 in Tuesday's high jump competition. "(Stella) came in this season with a lot of potential in high jump," Jahnke said. "She had a disappointing performance at regionals last year and came back this season just really ready to redeem herself."

Jahnke said nerves got in the way of Anderson's freshman late-season performances last year, but that she's gained more confidence as a sophomore as she continues to consistently clear 4-10.

"She's going to peak at the right time and I have high expectations that we haven't seen the best of Stella yet this season," Jahnke said.

Ellsworth boys

The Panther boys finished in seventh of eight teams with 36.50 points, 107.50 points behind Osceola, which won the conference meet. Finishing seventh in the conference wasn't how the Panthers had hoped they'd land, but the boys' head coach Wade Kowalchyk said he saw gutsy performances from his team.

The boys' top performance of the night came at the very end of the meet when the 4x400 team won its event with a time of 3:33.95, which was six seconds faster than its previous time.

Jared Lansing, the relay's lead-off runner, dropped two seconds with the best opening split of his career. Alfonso Vilas Boas, Max Ekvern-Jamme and Alvaro Torres followed Lansing's lead by also lowering their times.

"They really came out to go get it," Kowalchyk said. "I think there's some pride there; they've won a few times, and they feel like they're winners, which really drove them."

Kowalchyk mentioned the intentionality of Torres' anchor performance. "He's just a smart racer in the 400," Kowalchyk said. "He's just very intentional about how he runs, he keeps his position, and he knows when he has to go."

The 4x400 team will have another chance to claim a first-place finish at the Monday, May 21, regional meet in Amery, which will begin at 4 p.m.

GIRLS' TEAM RANKINGS:

1. Osceola (144)

2. St. Croix Central (137)

3. New Richmond (93.50)

4. Amery (93)

5. Prescott (82)

6. Ellsworth (55)

7. Somerset (49)

8. Baldwin-Woodville (26.50)

GIRLS' TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

4x200-meter relay: 1. Prescott (1:48.56)

4x100-meter relay: 1. Prescott (51.03) 2. Ellsworth (53.05)

300-meter hurdles: 3. Megan Gilles (Prescott, So., 51.06)

800: 3. Kjerstin Carlson (Prescott, Sr., 2:29.62)

200: 1. Abby Syverson (Prescott, Fr., 26.51) 2. Aly Reuvers (Ellsworth, Jr., 26.57)

4x400-meter relay: 3. Ellsworth (4:26.05)

High jump: 2. Stella Anderson (Ellsworth, So., 5-00)

Long jump: 1. Katie Burmood (Prescott, Sr., 15-09.50) 3. Tori Benck (Prescott, Fr., 15-08.25)

Shot put: 3. Haylee Yaeger (Prescott, Jr., 33-09)

BOYS' TEAM RANKINGS:

1. Osceola (144)

2. St. Croix Central (141)

3. Amery (113)

4. New Richmond (107.50)

5. Somerset (73)

6. Prescott (54)

7. Ellsworth (36.50)

8. Baldwin-Woodville (31)

BOYS' TOP-THREE FINISHERS:

400: 2. Joe Lubich (Prescott, Jr., 51.34)

800: 2. Cody Hauenstein (Prescott, Sr., 2:07.56)

4x400-meter relay: 1. Ellsworth (3:33.95)

Discus: 1. Westy Bartsch (Prescott, Sr., 127-01)

Shot put: 1. Bartsch (50-03.25)