Volleyball: Cardinals transition smoothly in landmark game

"It was good to get the emotions out with the first game feeling and just kind of settling in," Martell said after her team's 3-0 victory over Plum City. "(The Prescott School District) had an in-service work day so I kind of kept my mind busy all day long."

While Martell took in the atmosphere of her first night at the Nest, her seniors did all they could to foster the environment they've grown up in the past four years.

"I know the season is going to go by so fast," senior Kiki Carey said, "so I'm just trying to take it all in and not let it go by too fast."

Together, Martell and her seniors cruised to a quick, 3-0 victory in their landmark night, giving a sneak peek of what they hope will be a confidence-boosting season for Prescott volleyball.

Martell is Carey and her classmates' third coach in three seasons. Her plans to stick around with the Cardinals give Carey hope for what's to come for her underclassmen.

"I think it's a real confidence boost for the younger girls," Carey said. "We didn't expect coach Charette to leave last year. Circumstances just happened where she had to leave, but it's nice knowing that (Martell) is going to stay with the program for a long time. These younger girls will be able to get used to her."

So far, Carey says her team has had no trouble transitioning to Martell who takes her players' opinions into consideration with every decision she makes regarding the team.

"I really like her because she asks for our opinion on everything," Carey said. "She doesn't want to change a whole lot from last year since we've had three different coaches in three years."

One of the few changes Martell has implemented is a quick-adjusting defense, which takes Prescott's short stature into account and helped hold the Blue Devils to zero points while the Cardinals climbed to a 16-0 lead in Set 3 of the Monday match.

The Cardinals won each set against Plum City by at least eight points, claiming 25-12, 25-17 and 25-9 set wins.

Prescott's win against the Blue Devils was its first best-of-five match of the season, but the Cardinals had recorded a 2-1 record in best-of-three matches prior to their home opener. The Cardinals defeated both Menomonie and Glenwood City 2-0 at Menomonie's quad, but suffered a 2-1 loss to Barron after what Carey referred to as a "shaky" start.

"You could tell we had a lot of nerves in the first game against Baron," Carey said. "We had girls who had never played varsity playing with us, but we improved a lot today."

Martell credits her team's ability to recuperate to her senior leaders.

"These girls have played together for a long time, so they're really good at talking and communicating with each other," Martell said. "We have so many good senior leaders on the team, and they kind of pull it all together. If they're getting down, they pull each other back up."

After the Baron loss, Martell said her team's attention turned toward their defense, blocking and coverage, which had little trouble against the Blue Devils who turned to light tips and free balls to continue volleys in Monday night's match.

"We had so many net fouls against Baron," Martell said. "I think putting that all together in practice came through tonight; our defense was great."

Plum City's inability to hang with the Cardinals allowed the home team to try out a fast-paced offense with quick sets from senior Allie Murphy that successfully led to several kills from Carey, Kaelyn Lewis, McKenna Johnson, Sydney Benck and Payton Sanford.

The Cardinals took their Monday night win over a Division 4 school with a grain of salt, but are poised for what's ahead of them in the inaugural season for some and the final for others.

"It's fun knowing that it's going to end," Carey said, "because it makes you cherish it that much more."

The Cardinals continue their season on Saturday, Sept. 1 at Marshfield's quad invite, and the Blue Devils will host the Ellsworth Panthers on Tuesday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m.