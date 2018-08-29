Volleyball: Plum City taking in learning experiences

On top of adjusting to a new coach, Plum City is also feeling the loss of eight 2018 graduates, and the team's inexperience has shown.

Gilmanton and Prescott handed the Blue Devils their first two losses of the season, and Ellsworth followed suit on Tuesday, Aug. 28, by claiming a 3-0 match sweep that only saw 18 total Plum City points.

In their first home set of the season, the Blue Devils allowed 16-straight points from the Panthers who were led by Claire Kummer's serving, which accounted for three aces in the Ellsworth run. The Panthers also showed off their dominant front row lineup, featuring kills from Alexia Sabby, Brooke Minder and Mackenzie Kummer.

The Blue Devils finally managed a sideout thanks to a save from Shyla LaPorte who sent the ball to the right back corner of Ellsworth's side of the net by using her forearm to come up with a dig.

Plum City immediately scored its second point with an ace from LaPorte, but relied on Ellsworth to make mistakes to garner points, which didn't happen often.

Set 1 was determined by a 25-4 score in Ellsworth's favor, and though the Blue Devils created longer-lasting volleys as the night progressed, the scoreboard showed little strides with final Panther set wins of 25-5 and 25-9.

Ellsworth's offense, run through the quick hands of setter Kaitlyn Nugent (who recorded 26 assists on the night), proved to be out of Plum City's league with a variation of shoots, crosses and tandems throwing the Blue Devils' coverage for a loop.

The Panthers created a 10-point run in Set 2 with aces from Mallory Bleeker, an outside kill from Claire Kummer and a quick-set kill from Avery O'Neil, to help land another 20-point set win.

The two Kummer sisters continued Ellsworth's momentum in set three with back-to-back kills from Mackenzie and consecutive aces from Claire. Mackenzie was the Panthers’ front row leader with 16 kills and two blocks, while Claire recorded eight aces on the night to lead all servers.

Plum City showed some improvement with kills from Katlin Redding and Vanessa Seipel in Set 3, but the home team was still unable to reach double digits in the final set of the night.

Yet, Snyder said he's still seen improvements from his new team.

"It's hard to see improvement in just one night, but ever since the season started, I've seen huge strides of improvement," Snyder said. "Sometimes success isn't always shown on the scoreboard, but there has been a lot of improvement from the girls."

Snyder said that improvement is shown in his team's communication and adaptability. Snyder retells his stories of playing club volleyball at UW-River Falls when trying to make his players' small strides evident to themselves.

"We had a national championship team in our conference, and I explained to them that that team beat us everytime we played against them by huge amounts, just like what happened against Prescott and Ellsworth," Snyder said. "But even though we got beat by them, we got better and we ended up doing really well in our national tournament.

"I've had experience being in their shoes before, and I hope that they trust me to use this as a learning experience and to grow from it. We're going to get better by playing good teams."

The Blue Devils continue their season on Thursday, Aug. 30, with their 7 p.m. match at Durand.

After Tuesday's win, Panthers' head coach Nicole VandeBerg said her team played "OK" at the Menomonie Sprawl, which was held at UW-Stout Aug 24-25, but that they dropped an avoidable loss to Colfax.

"Overall, we played well against Stevens Point, which is a big school with a high-powered offense, so I think we're off to an OK start."

The Panthers are now 5-2 on the season, and will host their own triangular on Thursday, Aug. 30.